Watch: Carson Foster Becomes 2nd-Fastest US Man In Textile With 1:53.67 200 Fly

2022 Speedo Southern Sectionals

July 7-10, 2022

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swim Center, Austin, TX

LCM

Live Results

Also on Meet Mobile as “2022 ST TXLA Speedo Southern Sectionals”

As we previously reported, Carson Foster threw down a speedy 1:53.67 this evening in Austin at the Speedo Southern Sectionals meet. Here’s a video of that swim, courtesy of YouTube user James Foster.

In addition to some of the other stats we mentioned in the earlier article, Foster’s swim tonight appears to make him the #13 performer all-time in the event. Among US men, only Michael Phelps has been faster since the end of the supersuit era (i.e., beginning of 2010). Phelps was faster than Foster’s time on five occasion between 2010 and his final retirement in 2016, including his finals swims at the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games.

Here’s a look on how Foster’s splits tonight compare to those of his IM rival, Leon Marchand, who won the silver medal performance in Budapest, as well as Michael Phelps‘ swim from the 2015 US Nationals, which remains the fastest performance by an American since the supersuit era.

Foster 2022 Marchand 2022 Phelps 2015 25.14 25.52 25.14 28.40 (53.54) 28.73 (54.25) 28.26 (53.40) 29.58 (1:23.12) 29.41 (1:23.66) 29.59 (1:22.99) 30.55 (1:53.67) 29.71 (1:53.37) 29.94 (1:52.94)

Phelps and Foster took it out in exactly the same time to the 50, and had similar times all the way through the 150. Marchand, meanwhile, took his Budapest swim out relatively slower, but then didn’t drop off as much on the back half, keeping each of his last two 50s within a second of his second 50.

All told, Foster improved from 1:58.47 to 1:53.67 in the 200 fly today. He’s also scheduled to swim the 200 back and the 400 free this week, two other events he didn’t swim at the US Trials in April. He has lifetime bests of 1:57.28 (from 2022) and 3:48.35 (from 2021) in those two events, and he could be very well in line to improve on both those times. If he does, for the sake of reference, it took a 1:55.46 and a 3:46.93 to qualify to represent the US at this summer’s World Championships.

While Foster’s become known primarily as an IMer, it’s worth noting that his very first appearance on SwimSwam, almost exactly ten years ago in 2012, was due to a (much shorter) fly event.