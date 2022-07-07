SwimOutlet Rebrands Sporti Swimwear with a Series of New Collaborations

Sporti, a SwimOutlet brand, is among the top selling suits in the United States. Priced affordably, swimmers, swim-parents and master swimmers have been buying Sporti for years. This summer SwimOutlet has relaunched Sporti with new one-of-a-kind designs from their Artists Series.

The relaunch began June 1, and included new messaging and aesthetic designs to reflect Sporti’s pillars of community, diversity, accessibility, approachability, sustainability, and fun.

“This will be the first time Sporti is venturing into the world of collaboration, so it was imperative we found partners that shared our brand values,” said Sporti president Winnie So. “Each partner was involved in every step of the design process–from inspiration, to color choice, to silhouette selection, ensuring the resulting collection conveyed the message they wanted to share with the world.”

Sporti first launched the Stef Corgel x Sporti Collection, featuring references to Corgel’s SoCal roots.

For Pride Month, Sporti also launched a collection with bold and colorful artist Tyler Wallach, with a portion of the proceeds being donated to the It Gets Better Project. Later collaborations will feature artists Mat Chavez, Damian Orellana, and She is This. Olympians, including Emma Weyant, Shaine Casas, Alex Walsh and Gretchen Walsh will also collaborate with Sporti. The relaunch will feature new collections into 2023, with a special emphasis on the collaborations with college athletes made possible by the recent NIL ruling.

The second series, dropped now, features aLiLscribble’s designs. The San Antonio-based artist, also known as Alannah Tiller, created three designs that play with patterns and texture: Polka Dot Desert, Summer Heat, and Divide. In each of the designs, she said she emphasized her minimal line work, where people understand the general design but that “you can decide what you want to get from it.”

“Your creativity isn’t limited to a canvas. I draw inspiration from everywhere; pop culture, online, the people and objects in my everyday life,” Tiller said. “They stimulate a response. And through the use of bold imagery, color, form and crisp line work, my art amplifies these otherwise mundane objects into something unique and beautiful.”

Each design reflects the artist’s Texas roots, and combines organic shapes with natural colors and southern landscapes. Tiller’s work also reflects solidarity, strength, and diversity. In addition, Tiller said the entire collaboration was a collection of her work throughout the years, from her first experiments with minimal design to her current signature style.

This was also Tiller’s first time working with swimsuits.

“This was such an exciting challenge and I’ve definitely learned a lot from it,” Tiller said. “I’m used to working on flat surfaces but I love when I get an unconventional canvas. It allows you to see your work and that object in a whole new way.”

Tiller also said she hopes that people take away the idea that they can add color and design to any space or medium, including pools.

See aLiLscribble on Instagram:

A portion of the proceeds from each collaboration goes to a different charity, and the charity for this collection is Tankproof. Tankproof is a Black-owned nonprofit that provides access to community, education, and other essentials for under-served communities. The nonprofit also specializes in providing quality swim instruction.

