14-Year-Old Sarah Rodrigues Pops 2:14.90 200 Back

2021 NJ BAC Memorial Day Invitational

May 28-30

New Providence, New Jersey

Long Course Meters (LCM)

Results

At Berkeley Aquatic Club’s Memorial Day Invitational, 14-year-old Sarah Rodrigues posted a 1:04/2:14 backstroke double among three total event wins.

Rorigues was entered in the meet with a 2:17.95 in the 200 backstroke and a 1:04.34 in the 100 backstroke. Both times came from the BAC Jim Wood Memorial Invitational in March. Before the 2021 long course season began, Rodrigues had only barely cracked the 1:07 mark in the 100 back, and had never broken 2:20 in the 200.

She swam her 100 back on Saturday, cruising to a 1:05.23 finish in prelims and qualifying herself as the first seed in finals. Also in prelims, Rodrigues swam the 200 IM and 100 free and placed in the top-four for each. She swam to third place in the 200 IM (prelims) and shaved off over a second in the event. The time nearly qualifies her for the 2021 Futures Championships (2:26.39 qualifying standard).

Later that day, Rodrigues came back for finals and solidified her win in the 100 backstroke. She was the only swimmer in the event to be under the 1:06 mark. Junseo Kim finished behind Rodrigues in a 1:06.72 (2021 Futures cut), followed by Chloe Kim in a 1:08.33. Rodrigues gained just a half second in the event. Her best time of 1:04.34 in the event qualifies her for the 2021 Speedo Summer Championships (1:04.39 qualifying standard).

On Sunday, Rodrigues threw down best times in the 200 back and 100 fly and captured wins in both events. At finals, she started the night with a nearly three-second drop in the 100 fly, blazing to a 1:04.45 finish and subsequently qualifying for the 2021 Futures Championships. Rodrigues just out-touched Sydney Rodriuez of SCAR, who clocked in at a 1:04.89. Sophia Toomey of BAC took third with a 1:05.52.

Rodrigues’ 200 backstroke was undoubtedly her most impressive swim of the meet. She took the race out in a quick 1:06.39, which put her far ahead of the rest of the pack. She finished just as strong, closing out the race with a 33.24 50 split to finish at a 2:14.90. Rordrigues’ time was below the mark for the 2021 Speedo Summer Championships, and nearly qualified her for the Olympic Trials. She missed the Wave I OT cut by a mere .21 seconds. The time puts her at third in the nation for the 13-14 age group (2020-2021 season). It ties her for the 36th position in the all time ranking in the event for the 13-14 age group.

Other highlights from the meet include: