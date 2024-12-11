Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

14 Year Old Gabi Brito Anchors Beach Cities To W-Juniors West Meet Record With 21.90 FR Split

2024 Winter Junior Championships- West

  • December 11-14, 2024
  • Wednesday Finals: 5 pm EST
  • Thursday-Saturday: Prelims: 10 am EST/ Finals: 5 pm EST
  • Austin, TX
  • SCY (25 yards)
Day 1 Finals Heat Sheet

GIRLS’ 200-YARD MEDLEY RELAY – TIMED FINALS

  • West Record: 1:37.65 – Fort Collins Area Swim Team (B Stewart, Z Bartel, C Gillilan, K Alons) 2017
  • Meet Record: 1:36.48 – Carmel Swim Club (Berglund, Sweeney, Shackell, Christman), 2022
  • 13-14 NAG Record: 1:41.57 – TAC Titans (Liu, He, Nixon, Whelehan), 2024
  • 15-16 NAG Record: 1:39.21 – Virginia Gators (Muzzy, Kulp, Bray, Hamilton), 2017
  • 17-18 NAG Record: 1:36.90 – Aquajets Swim Team (Kern, Egeland, Rosenhagen, Becker), 2022

Top 8:

  1. Beach Cities Swimming ‘A’, 1:37.26 WEST MEET RECORD
  2. Crow Canyon Sharks ‘A’, 1:38.40
  3. Bellevue Club Swim Team ‘A’, 1:38.43
  4. Mission Viejo Nadadores ‘A’, 1:39.28
  5. Lakeside Aquatic Club ‘A’, 1:39.48
  6. Academy Bullets Swim Club ‘A’, 1:40.12
  7. Lakeside Aquatic Club ‘B’, 1:40.35
  8. Seattle Metropolitan Aquatic Club ‘A’, 1:40.52

The Beach Cities Swimming girls 200 medley relay swam to a new Winter Juniors-West meet record on night 1 of competition. The team of Delaney Herr, Bella Brito, Eryn Arnold, and Gabi Brito swam to a final time of a 1:37.26. That time broke the previous record of a 1:37.65 set in 2017 by Fort Collins Area Swim Team.

Split Comparison

Beach Cities Fort Collins
Back Delaney Herr 24.12 Bayley Stewart 25.26
Breast Bella Brito 27.13 Zoe Bartel 27.08
Fly Eryn Arnold 24.11 Coleen Gillilan 23.56
Free Gabi Brito 21.90 Kylee Alons 21.75
1:37.26 1:37.65

The biggest difference was Delaney Herr who led the team off in a 24.12 tonight. Herr, a Princeton commit, had a previous bed time of a 25.20 in the 50 back which she swam to lead off a relay as well. Herr was one of four girls (out of 31 relays) to lead off in a 24-point tonight.

The 14 year old Brito also had a stand out swim. Gabi Brito, the younger sister of USC commit Bella Brito, made waves this summer moving up the all-time rankings in the age group of the sprint freestyle events. Gabi’s split from today is so impressive that it would have been faster than 22 flying-start splits from the 2024 Division I Women’s NCAA Championships in the 200 freestyle relay.

Gabi had the 2nd fastest free split of the night as Liberty Clark anchored Crow Canyon Sharks in a 21.50.

pea brain
28 minutes ago

teagan Odell splitting 26.8 in breast 😵‍💫 Elle Scott also split like 26.7 on the east side

