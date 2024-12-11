14 Year Old Gabi Brito Anchors Beach Cities To W-Juniors West Meet Record With 21.90 FR Split

2024 Winter Junior Championships- West

December 11-14, 2024

Wednesday Finals: 5 pm EST

Thursday-Saturday: Prelims: 10 am EST/ Finals: 5 pm EST

Austin, TX

SCY (25 yards)

GIRLS’ 200-YARD MEDLEY RELAY – TIMED FINALS

West Record: 1:37.65 – Fort Collins Area Swim Team (B Stewart, Z Bartel, C Gillilan, K Alons) 2017

Meet Record: 1:36.48 – Carmel Swim Club (Berglund, Sweeney, Shackell, Christman), 2022

13-14 NAG Record: 1:41.57 – TAC Titans (Liu, He, Nixon, Whelehan), 2024

15-16 NAG Record: 1:39.21 – Virginia Gators (Muzzy, Kulp, Bray, Hamilton), 2017

17-18 NAG Record: 1:36.90 – Aquajets Swim Team (Kern, Egeland, Rosenhagen, Becker), 2022

Top 8:

Beach Cities Swimming ‘A’, 1:37.26 WEST MEET RECORD Crow Canyon Sharks ‘A’, 1:38.40 Bellevue Club Swim Team ‘A’, 1:38.43 Mission Viejo Nadadores ‘A’, 1:39.28 Lakeside Aquatic Club ‘A’, 1:39.48 Academy Bullets Swim Club ‘A’, 1:40.12 Lakeside Aquatic Club ‘B’, 1:40.35 Seattle Metropolitan Aquatic Club ‘A’, 1:40.52

The Beach Cities Swimming girls 200 medley relay swam to a new Winter Juniors-West meet record on night 1 of competition. The team of Delaney Herr, Bella Brito, Eryn Arnold, and Gabi Brito swam to a final time of a 1:37.26. That time broke the previous record of a 1:37.65 set in 2017 by Fort Collins Area Swim Team.

Split Comparison

The biggest difference was Delaney Herr who led the team off in a 24.12 tonight. Herr, a Princeton commit, had a previous bed time of a 25.20 in the 50 back which she swam to lead off a relay as well. Herr was one of four girls (out of 31 relays) to lead off in a 24-point tonight.

The 14 year old Brito also had a stand out swim. Gabi Brito, the younger sister of USC commit Bella Brito, made waves this summer moving up the all-time rankings in the age group of the sprint freestyle events. Gabi’s split from today is so impressive that it would have been faster than 22 flying-start splits from the 2024 Division I Women’s NCAA Championships in the 200 freestyle relay.

Gabi had the 2nd fastest free split of the night as Liberty Clark anchored Crow Canyon Sharks in a 21.50.