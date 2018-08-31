1113 New Swim Jobs You Might Love

If you don’t like the career you’re in, you might want to work in the swimming community and be a part of our big swimming family! Go here to see 1801 Swim Jobs.

SUMMER SWIM COACH – DANVILLE SEA DEVILS, DANVILLE, CA

The Danville Sea Devils are a non-profit, recreational swim team whose mission is to provide an opportunity for swimmers to develop important skills and compete with other swimmers in the community. We are a part of the Valley Swim Association and our meets are primarily against other VSA teams. Our vision is a swim team that promotes teamwork, pride and excellence through training and competition at all ability levels.

HEAD COACH

Life Time Swim Princeton is seeking a passionate leader to grow within the Life Time organization. The Head Site Coach would be responsible for the development & growth of our swim team at our Princeton, NJ center, which will be the 7th satellite location for the Life Time New Jersey Swim Team.

WESTFIELD AREA YMCA SEEKS SWIM COACH

The Westfield Area YMCA is a nonprofit human service organization dedicated to developing the full potential of every individual and family in the communities it serves through programs that build healthy spirit, mind and body for all.

ASSISTANT COACH, SWIMMING & DIVING

Attracting students from across the country and around the globe, Wheaton College is a highly selective, four-year, private liberal arts college with a student body of almost 1,700. Wheaton’s residential campus, one of the loveliest in New England, is located in Norton, Massachusetts, between Boston and Providence, R.I.

MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING HEAD COACH

The Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving head coach is responsible leading a successful Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving program at Manchester University. This will include managing all aspects of coaching, eligibility, recruitment, retention, budget and scheduling. The Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving head coach is also responsible for fundraising for the Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving program and instructing physical ESAT up to six hours per academic year based on other duties assigned.

HEAD MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING COACH

The Head Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving Coach reports to the Director of Athletics. The head coach is responsible for all phases of a highly competitive NCAA Division II swimming & diving program including, but not limited to, practice and meet preparation, recruiting, hiring and supervision of assistant coaches, budget management, alumni and public relations, and adherence to the rules of the NCAA, the Conference and Fresno Pacific University. The head coach must be committed to student-athletes’ academic, personal, athletic and spiritual growth and development, and demonstrate the ability to successfully recruit and motivate NCAA Division II student-athletes.

IMMEDIATE OPENING – HEAD COACH VIRGINIA GATORS HARRISONBURG SITE

Virginia Gators, Harrisonburg is a year round board-governed USA Swimming Club founded in the 1970’s and located in the beautiful Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. With 100+ swimmers, the team ranges in age and ability from novice level to ISCA Junior National qualifiers. Virginia Gators, Harrisonburg is a satellite team of the Virginia Gators in Roanoke, VA, a 2018 USA Swimming Gold medal club.

HEAD SITE COACHES – ASHEVILLE, NC AND SWANNANOA, NC

The Smoky Mountain Aquatic Club Head Site Coach must be motivated, energetic, and eager to learn, with a clear passion for teaching and working with children. The Head Site coach will be working with athletes ages 4-18 with abilities ranging from the novice to Junior National Level athletes across two locations. As the team is growing, this position has a potential to become full time.

ASSISTANT WOMEN’S SWIM COACH

Illinois State University invites applications for the position of Assistant Swim Coach. The Assistant Swim Coach, under the direction of the Head Swim Coach, is responsible for assisting with various coaching, management, and administrative duties of the swim program as assigned by the Head Coach. The assistant coach is responsible for conducting any duties or activities with integrity and within the rules of the National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA), the Missouri Valley Conference and/or Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVC or MVFC), the State of Illinois, Illinois State University, and the Athletics Department.

2019 SUMMER SWIM TEAM HEAD COACH – CSL BROADLANDS PIRANHAS

The Broadlands Piranhas Swim Team is accepting applications for head coach for the 2019 summer season. We are a competitive, but fun, neighborhood summer swim team located in Ashburn, VA that typically consists of 220-230 swimmers, ranging in age from 5-18 years old. We are part of the Colonial Swim League (CSL) in the ‘Red’ Division.

ASSISTANT COACHES – BLUE WAVE, BRANDON, FLORIDA

BSAC, like Blue Wave as a whole, is undergoing a renaissance. We have just opened a new heated and cooled ten (10) lane by twenty five (25) yard pool to complement our eight (8) lane by fifty (50) meter long course facility; the later of which is scheduled for a complete renovation later this year. We have dedicated dryland and educational areas, innovative training equipment and training programs and a knowledgeable and experienced staff; all of which is helping to reshape the program into a true high performance organization. The growth of the program over the past two (2) years, in both numbers and performance standards, has been great. It is a good time to be a part of Blue Wave

CALTECH – HEAD COACH – MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING

California Institute of Technology seeks a head coach for our improving swimming and diving program, with students participating in the national championships each of the last two years, the tide is rising! Located in Pasadena, California, Caltech is the world’s leading STEM research institute and is a truly remarkable and rigorous university. With 975 undergraduate students, Caltech boasts 18 intercollegiate teams in the strong D3 Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, arguably one of the best swimming conferences in the country. Our athletic program is engaged in a tremendous transformation and all programs are seeing new success.

HEAD SWIMMING COACH (M&W)

The Swim Coach is responsible for the management and administration of all activities related to his/her sport and exercises direct supervision of recruiting, training, and coaching student-athletes participating in the sports. The Head Swim Coach is fully responsible for compliance with National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) regulations as well as Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) rules and all College policies and procedures. The Head Swim Coach may also be responsible for advising students.

THE RACE CLUB IS HIRING SWIM COACHES

The Race Club, with locations in the amazing tropical paradise of Islamorada in the Florida Keys and in Coronado, California, is hiring for all staff coaching positions ranging from beginner coaches to experienced, professional coaches and everything in between.

FULL-TIME ASSISTANT SWIM COACH SWIMRVA RAPIDS

SWIMRVA is a non-profit organization operating throughout the Richmond region to elevate swimming by ensuring every child has access to programming. SwimRVA also owns and operates the region’s world class aquatics center home to the 2008 Olympic trials competition pool.

SHERIDAN SWIM TEAM – HEAD COACH

The Sheridan Swim Team (SST) is a year-round competitive swim team located in Quincy, Illinois. The team currently has 70 members. SST was founded 50+ years ago. The Team has strong community support and a great parent board. Our outdoor facility boasts a 10 lane 50 meter championship pool as well as 3 pools for recreational swimming. The indoor facility has a 6 lane 25 yard heated pool and quality fitness room.

ASSISTANT SENIOR GROUP COACH

The Rocky Mountain Rapids is a year-round competitive swim team offering high quality professional coaching and technique instruction for swimmers ages 6-18. The Rapids are a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization run by an elected Board of Directors which meets monthly. In addition to the competitive swim team, we also offer summer programs including swim lessons, pre-club team and high-school prep. We are constantly growing and training young swimmers to maintain a well-rounded competitive swim team.

PEPPERDINE UNIVERSITY VOLUNTEER ASSISTANT

Pepperdine University is accepting applications for a Volunteer Assistant Coach to assist with the women’s swimming and diving program. We are seeking a passionate, energetic, and driven individual with an aspiration to coach and help build a strong Division I swimming and diving program. Duties include: on-deck coaching, weekly and season planning, assisting with team travel and day-to-day operations, as well as additional duties determined by the head coach.

ASSISTANT AGE GROUP AND SENIOR COACHES

The Upper Palmetto YMCA Rays team is searching for part-time assistant age group and senior coaches. We currently have 4 sites throughout York and Lancaster counties (Rock Hill, Clover, Fort Mill, and Lancaster). Previous coaching experience is preferred, although competitive swimming experience (club or college) may serve as a substitute. Strength and conditioning background may serve as previous coaching experience as well. We’re looking for enthusiastic and dependable people to be on deck 3-5 days a week that could help out with age group swimmers or senior swimmers. Must be able to pass a drug test, background check, and get Red Cross certified within 30 days of hire.

HEAD OF USA SWIMMING/ASSISTANT HEAD COACH

Radnor Aquatic Club is seeking a qualified candidate to take on the role of USA Swimming Head Coach/Assistant Head Coach. The Radnor Aquatic Club is a year round club of over 200 swimmers located in Radnor, Pennsylvania. The club is a member of the Suburban Aquatic League and carries a dual meet schedule associated with the league. The club also regularly attends USA meets, approximately 1-2 per month. Our current focus is to expand our USA swimming presence while maintaining our SAL roots.

ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH

Assistant coaching positions are temporary, academic-year positions under the supervision of head coaches of the Academy’s athletic teams. Assistant coaches are exposed to all facets of the profession, including, but not limited to recruiting, film editing and review, game planning, conducting drills and one-on-one workouts, and operations. Appointments are for one academic year and include an hourly wage of $10/hour plus housing for the duration of the appointment.

ASSOCIATE HEAD COACH SWIMMING AND DIVING

This position is responsible for assisting all phases of an intercollegiate athletics sports specific program in accordance with NCAA and University rules, regulations and policies. Responsibilities include but are not limited to: coaching, hiring and managing assistant coaches, scheduling of games, and recruiting qualified student-athletes; supporting for the academic progress of student-athletes; preparing and managing the budget; fostering an environment of NCAA compliance; scheduling and conducting practice sessions; and, implementing strategies for developing and motivating student-athletes to perform at maximum levels. Allocates resources to meet schedules and achieve success.

YOU CAN HAVE IT ALL! USA CLUB HEAD COACH IN BEAUTIFUL VERMONT

The EDGE Swim Club in Williston, Vermont has an immediate opportunity for an experienced, and enthusiastic Head Coach to build upon established excellence with our USA Club Program and Summer Recreational Program. Williston is part of the greater Burlington area of northern Vermont; a vibrant community that reflects a culture of healthy living and balanced priorities.

FULL TIME LEAD DEVELOMENTAL COACH WITH LOGGERHEAD AQ, JAX, FL

Loggerhead Aquatics – a Florida Swimming LSC/USA Swimming club team located in northern St Johns County (a southern suburb of Jacksonville, Florida) is looking for Full Time Lead Developmental Age Group coach with a passion for competitive swimming, and is ready to excel with our team.

LEAD AGE GROUP COACH – THE OLYMPIC CLUB

The Olympic Club is looking for age-group coaches to work with swimmers ages 8-13 years old as well as assist with its Senior Group. The Coach is expected to help the athletes grow and mature as swimmers, setting goals, and preparing swimmers to increase their commitment as they age up. The Coach will be responsible for on deck coaching time, communicating with parents/swimmers, some administrative duties and will typically attend 1-2 weekend meets per month. Practices run 4-6pm Monday-Friday, with opportunity to coach Saturdays if desired. The Coach will be responsible for daily planning for the group, as well as overall / seasonal planning, themes, and goals.

TTSC SEEKING AGE GROUP AND SENIOR GROUP COACHES

The Tigard-Tualatin Swim Club is conducting a search for both Age Group and Senior-Level Swim Coaches. TTSC is a multi-site team that operates out of pools in both Tigard and Tualatin, OR. We currently have approximately 130 swimmers ranging from age 5 to 18.

ASSISTANT COACH FOR MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING

The University of Utah in Salt Lake City is searching for a new assistant coach for men’s and women’s swimming. This position will report to the Head Swimming & Diving Coach, and will assist the head coach in all aspects of running a successful program. Job duties will include assisting the head coach with design and implementation of swim workouts, technical instruction of swimmers, and coaching at swim meets.

ENROLLMENT COACH AND HEAD MEN’S & WOMEN’S SWIMMING COACH

The Enrollment Coach is responsible for a caseload of prospective students, applicants and newly admitted students. They will serve as the primary point of contact for students within their assigned territories. Position will travel extensively and represent Iowa Lakes Community College across the state of Iowa and surrounding states. Position includes all responsibilities associated with coaching men’s and women’s swimming at the collegiate level including recruitment, training, academic support and instilling sportsmanship. Promote fundraising, awarding scholarships, management of program budgets and promotion of current players to four year institutions.

VARSITY BOYS AND GIRLS SWIM COACH

Job Description: Develop, supervise, and administrate varsity swim program, Provide instruction, plan, and coordinate practices, Work with administration in developing schedules and hiring of swim staff.

BOSTON COLLEGE VOLUNTEER ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

Boston College Swimming invites applicants for the position of Volunteer Assistant Swimming Coach for both the Men’s and Women’s programs. We are looking for an experienced, passionate, and aspiring coach to join us in working to elevate a competitive NCAA Division I program in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Duties include on-deck coaching, assistance with season workout planning, day-to-day team operations, possible team travel, and additional duties as determined by the coaching staff.

HS PERFORMANCE AND MASTERS COACH

KING Aquatic Club, located in Federal Way, WA, is seeking qualified applicants for the position of HS Performance and Masters Coach. This position will work high school athletes as well as recreational-masters swimmers. This position reports directly to the Lead Age Group Coach and Head Coach, Jay Benner.

AGE GROUP COACH IN KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

KING Aquatic Club, located in Federal Way, WA, is seeking qualified applicants for the position of an Age Group Coach. This position will work with novice and developmental swimmers generally under the age of 12. This position reports directly to the Lead Age Group Coach.

HEAD COACH, WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING

Westmont College is an undergraduate, residential, Christian, liberal arts community serving God’s kingdom by cultivating thoughtful scholars, grateful servants and faithful leaders for global engagement with the academy, church and world.

AGE GROUP ASSISTANT COACHES NEEDED IMMEDIATELY!

Beach Cities Swimming is a non profit board run swim team established in 2012. We train in multiple facilities in Redondo Beach, CA. BCS has approximately 400 members including a pre competitive program. We have an immediate openings for a part-time Age Group/Assistant Coach. This position requires both on deck coaching and 1-2 weekend meets per month.

FULL TIME HEAD COACH FOR SWIM TEAM IN VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

Hydro 4 Swimming has an immediate and very unique opportunity for a positive, experienced, enthusiastic head coach to start and develop a new year-long competitive swim team. Hydro 4 Swimming is a non-profit, board-governed, coach/executive director charged swim team located in Volusia County, FL.

JCC WAVES AGE GROUP COACH

JCC Waves– a USA Swimming club located in Irvine Ca., training at the Merage JCC, is looking for a Developmental Age Group coach with a passion for competitive swimming and is excited to work with younger swimmers, developing stroke technique and possess a competitive spirit. This coach will take the lead with our novice program and assist the head age group coach with the intermediate and advanced age groups (ages 5-12).

SENIOR AND AGE GROUP PERFORMANCE COACH – SMAC, SEATTLE

Seattle Metropolitan Aquatic Club is looking for a performance oriented coach to head up our Senior Performance and Age Group performance programs in the Mercer Island / Seattle area. The ideal candidate will work collaborate closely with our Head and National coach as groups will work closely with parallel groups at other sites. Quality people, great board support, stable pool time, and an excellent group of coaches provide a good foundation for growth.

ASSISTANT AGE GROUP COACH

Foothills Swim Team is actively seeking a highly motivated and committed coach to fill the role of Assistant Age GroupCoach to begin in September 2018. Foothills Swim Team is a year-round competitive swimming program offering instruction, training, and competition for young people ages 5 and up. We have over 180 USA registered swimmers and practice at three locations: Carmody Recreation center (50 meters by 25 yards), Lilley Gulch recreation center (6-lane 25 Meter), and Ridge Recreation Center (10-lane 25 yards).

ASSISTANT COACH – MEN AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING

Holy Cross highly values the unique skills, perspective, talents and passion that each employee contributes to its learning community. To work at the College is to accept an invitation to participate in the growth and development of all campus members–students, faculty and staff. The College’s commitment to diversity is an important feature of the Holy Cross education. Informed by the presence of diverse interpretations of the human experience, Holy Cross is building a community marked by freedom, mutual respect and civility. We seek others who support our values of diversity and inclusiveness. Job candidates of all diverse backgrounds who embrace the open and inclusive culture of Holy Cross are welcome and encouraged to apply.

HEAD COACH — BROOKINGS SWIM CLUB

The Brookings Swim Club (BSC), a USA Swimming club in Brookings, SD, is seeking an inspiring full time or part time Head Coach with excellent leadership, technical expertise, communication and team building skills to coach and mentor our year-round team of approximately 75 athletes. We have consistently had swimmers attending Junior Nationals, Sectionals, Zones and going on to compete at the collegiate level. Because South Dakota does not have swimming as a sanctioned high school sport, our athletes swim with the Club year-round; therefore this position offers a unique opportunity to develop a program that will maximize excellence and allow strong and continuous coach/team bonding.

SAN FRANCISCO TSUNAMI AQUATICS: SWIM COACH

San Francisco Tsunami Masters swim team is a gay, lesbian, and straight-friendly, masters-level swim club comprised of adults of all ages. The team caters to swimmers of all levels, from highly-competitive athletes to those seeking a social, fitness-oriented swimming program. Through stroke clinics and individualized attention from our coaches, each swimmer can achieve his or her personal objectives with the team. Tsunami is a member of United States Masters Swimming (USMS), Pacific Masters Swimming (PMS), and International Gay and Lesbian Aquatics (IGLA).

DAN MCKINNEY YMCA SEEKS AQUATICS DIRECTOR – LA JOLLA, CA

The Dan McKinney YMCA is in search of an upbeat, enthusiastic self-starter for their Aquatics Director position. The newly renovated Dan McKinney YMCA is a state of the-art-facility that overlooks the Jewel of La Jolla and the Pacific Ocean. The Aquatic Center consists of a recreational pool, lap pool, spa and splash pad and is a beacon in the community.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH AT MILLSAPS COLLEGE

Millsaps College, a selective, residential liberal arts college that competes at the NCAA Division III level and is in the Southern Athletic Association, seeks qualified individuals for the open position of Millsaps College, a private, liberal arts NCAA DIII institution, located in Jackson, MS, seeks applications for an Assistant Men’s/Women Swim Coach.

ASSISTANT AGE GROUP COACH

Denver Swim Academy is seeking a part time Assistant Age Group Coach. The position would require 12 – 20 hours a week working primarily with 12 and under swimmers along with the coverage of other training groups when needed. A strong background in competitive swimming and Coaching is preferred.

HEAD SWIM TEAM COACH

Do you have a passion for Swimming and living a healthy way of life? We are looking for a passionate Head Swim Team Coach who enjoys working in a fast-paced environment and will help our Swim Team members improve their swimming in our state-of-the-art recreational and lap pools, both indoors and out.

HEAD SWIM COACH RACE AQUATICS/KENTUCKY

RACE Aquatics is seeking a qualified applicant for a full-time salaried Head Coach for USA Swimming Club Team and High School programs. RACE is a USA Swim Club founded in 2007 and is part of Kentucky Swimming LSC. RACE is a 501c3 non-profit organization overseen by an elected Board of Directors. RACE Aquatics currently has over 120 swimmers throughout the year and offers 8 different training levels. RACE operates a year-round program out of a new 8 lane 25-yard pool and has access to a 50-meter facility for summer long course season. The ideal candidate would be able to start on or before October 1, 2018.

ASSISTANT AGE GROUP COACH

Unified Aquatics Club is looking for an assistant age-group coach who will be working with our Short-Course swimmers September-March. This coach will be working in the evenings Monday – Thursday and Sunday afternoon. UAC also has about one meet per month in which the coach would need to be available. USA Swimming certification will be paid for by the club. Previous experience working with children in an instructional and/or athletic setting. Excellent communication skills required and someone that likes to work with swimmers between the ages of 8-12.

FULL TIME HEAD AGE GROUP COACH (YMCA OF CENTRAL FLORIDA)

The YMCA of Central Florida (YCF) is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Head Age Group Coach. This will be a leadership role within our six county, multi-site age group swim program. This position reports directly to the Director of Competitive Swimming and will be primarily located at the Rosen YMCA Aquatic Center in Orlando, Florida.

CULVER CITY SWIM CLUB SEEKS ASSISTANT COACH

Culver City Swim Club is looking for an assistant coach (for age group) with USA Swimming certification for a competitive program. This position has growth potential. This person will have a passionate desire to teach technique and to motivate swimmers to reach their full potential.

CCSC is looking for an individual who works well with others, is passionate about swimming, can work in a collaborative setting with others, and has strong communication and people skills.

LEAD AGE GROUP COACH

The Upper Main Line YMCA (UMLY) swim team is seeking an experienced part-time lead coach for our 9-12 year-old age groups. The candidate will play an integral role in our team, which is nationally ranked in YMCA swimming and a USA Swimming Bronze Level team. The successful candidate will oversee the training and development of our age groups 2 and 3. This person will be responsible for some administrative duties in addition to leading 2-3 part-time assistant coaches. Hours will vary.

SWIMLABS FRANCHISE OWNER

