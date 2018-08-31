Steffens Headlines USA Women’s Water Polo FINA World Cup Roster

Courtesy: USA Water Polo

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – Fresh off a three-game sweep of Australia, USA Women’s Senior National Team Head Coach Adam Krikorian has announced the roster for the upcoming FINA World Cup starting Tuesday in Surgut, Russia. The USA Women’s National Team has won the last two World Cup titles (2010, 2014) and will look to make it three in a row in 2018. Live streaming of all the action is available via FINA TV at FINATV.LIVE.

Captain Maggie Steffens (Danville, CA/Stanford/NYAC) leads the United States into action on a 20-game win streak joined by a host of returners from the 2017 FINA World Championship squad and several 2016 Olympic Champions. Rio champions Ashleigh Johnson (Miami, FL/Princeton/NYAC), Rachel Fattal (Seal Beach, CA/UCLA/SOCAL), Kiley Neushul (Isla Vista, CA/Stanford/NYAC), Aria Fischer (Laguna Beach, CA/Stanford/SET), Makenzie Fischer (Laguna Beach, CA/Stanford/SET) and Kaleigh Gilchrist (Newport Beach, CA/USC/NYAC) will be looking to help claim the final major title of 2018.

Team USA will bring a roster of 13 athletes but only 11 will play in each game. The 11-person competition roster is part of a series of new rules FINA is testing this year at both the Men’s and Women’s World Cup. Each team can declare the 11 athletes that will play prior to the start of each game. See below for other new rules that will be tested, many of which were tested during the recent USA-Australia series.

The United States will open play on Tuesday against New Zealand before taking on South Africa and then Canada to close out group play. Medals will be awarded on Sunday, September 9. All matches will stream live on FINA TV and will be available with a subscription at FINATV.LIVE.

USA Women’s National Team 2018 FINA World Cup Roster

1. Ashleigh Johnson (Miami, FL/Princeton/NYAC)

2. Jordan Raney (Manhattan Beach, CA/Stanford/Huntington Beach WP)

3. Stephania Haralabidis (Athens, Greece/USC/NYAC)

4. Rachel Fattal (Seal Beach, CA/UCLA/SOCAL)

5. Paige Hauschild (Santa Barbara, CA/USC/Santa Barbara 805)

6. Maggie Steffens (Danville, CA/Stanford/NYAC)

7. Jamie Neushul (Isla Vista, CA/Stanford/NYAC)

8. Kiley Neushul (Isla Vista, CA/Stanford/NYAC)

9. Aria Fischer (Laguna Beach, CA/Stanford/SET)

10. Kaleigh Gilchrist (Newport Beach, CA/USC/NYAC)

11. Makenzie Fischer (Laguna Beach, CA/Stanford/SET)

12. Alys Williams (Huntington Beach, CA/UCLA/Huntington Beach WP)

13. Amanda Longan (Moorpark, CA/USC/Santa Barbara 805)

Head Coach: Adam Krikorian

Assistant Coaches: Dan Klatt and Coralie Simmons

Team Manager: Liz Grimes

2018 FINA World Cup Schedule (subject to change)

September 4 vs New Zealand 2:30am pt

September 5 vs South Africa 6:00am pt

September 6 vs Canada 6:00am pt

September 7 vs TBD (quarterfinals)

September 8 vs TBD (semifinals)

September 9 vs TBD (finals)

FINA Test Rules (subject to change)

*Shot clock resets to 20 seconds after corner throws, on rebounds with no change of possession and after exclusions.

*Free throws taken from the location of the ball except inside 2 meters

*On corner throw and free throw players may: shoot directly, swim and shoot without passing or pass.

*Substitutions can take place anywhere between goal line and center field line on teams half of the pool. Not allowed for excluded players

*3-minute halftime break

*Can shoot and score after foul outside six meters

*Goalkeeper can move beyond the half distance line and touch the ball

*Two timeouts allowed per team at anytime, except after awarding of penalty shot.

*If player is impeded from behind inside six meters in an attempt to shoot, penalty

will be awarded.