9 nageurs qui auraient pu gagner le concours du meilleur costume

David Marsh’s Initial Thoughts on His Move to UC San Diego Since taking the job at UC San Diego David Marsh sees almost unlimited potential both at the school and in the swimming community as a whole…

UPDATE: Sjostrom & Dressel To Win FINA Swimmer of the Year Awards An update to the scoring format suggests that Sarah Sjostrom and Caeleb Dressel will win FINA’s Swimmer of the Year awards, not Sjostrom and Adam Peaty as previously reported.