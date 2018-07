Swimming Superstar Caeleb Dressel Signs with Speedo After leaving the swimming community to wonder for nearly four months, swimming superstar Caeleb Dressel has chosen to sign a sponsorship deal with swimwear brand Speedo.

Cate Campbell Busts Out The Sprints In Cairns Pan Pacs Camp Olympic champion Cate Campbell describes what her Pan Pacific Championships training camp is like in Cairns, a place where sunshine is in abundance.

10 Idee Errate Sul Nuoto, Dal Dimagrimento All’Assenza Di Infortuni Sono una sostenitrice ed un’appassionata del nuoto. Come tale sarò sempre la prima ad elencare tutte le ragioni per le…

New Mexico Administration Plans to Cut Diving, Expand Swimming The administration at the University of New Mexico unveiled a plan on Wednesday to make a $1.15 million dent in…

2018 CAC Games Kick-off In Colombia Dylan Carter is one of the swimmers to watch in Colombia, as the 2018 Central American & Caribbean (CAC) Games get underway.

Ruck, Sanchez and Smith Scratch 100 Free On Day 2 Of Canadian Trials Taylor Ruck has scratched out of the 100 free on day 2 of Canadian Pan Pac Trials.

FINA Favors Morning Finals At 2020 Olympic Games The 2020 Olympic Games may see swimming finals take place in the morning, giving American broadcasters the primetime broadcasting advantage.