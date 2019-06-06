Zombori, Kos Pick Up Four Wins Apiece At Hungarian Junior Nationals

2019 Hungarian Youth Championships

Gabor Zombori and Hubert Kos both claimed four individual event wins at the Hungarian Youth Championships held in Kaposvar last weekend, while both Eszter Bekesi and Viktoria Mihalyvari-Farkas had three wins each on the women’s side.

The 16-year-old Zombori amassed an incredible 23 swims over the four-day competition, coming out victorious in the 200 free (1:49.42), 400 free (3:53.30), 50 back (25.90), and 100 back (55.73). He was also the runner-up in the 100 free in 50.69, just behind Bence Szabados (50.68), and he also took second in the 100 breast (1:03.67) and third in the 200 IM (2:06.47). Szabados also won the 50 free in 23.05.

Zombori’s 400 free was the top FINA point scoring swim of the meet with 839. He scored new best times in the 100, 200, and 400 free, along with the 100 breast and 100 fly (55.62).

Kos, also 16, came out on top with wins in the 200 back (2:02.15), 50 fly (24.50), 100 fly (54.21) and 200 IM (2:02.35). All four swims were personal best times.

Mihalvyari-Farkas was the top female performer in terms of FINA points with her impressive 4:44.02 showing in the 400 IM, giving her 824. She also won the 800 (8:42.29) and 1500 free (16:36.05). All three swims were best times.

The 17-year-old Bekesi swept the women’s breaststroke events, clocking 32.55, 1:10.14 and 2:31.46 in the 50, 100 and 200 respectively. Bekesi competed in the 200 at the FINA Champions Series stop in Budapest.

Full results available here.