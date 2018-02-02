Zane Grothe Understands Distance Pain: GMM presented by SwimOutlet.com

Zane Grothe has walked through the fire and been reborn. Zane was certain his career was done, and he mourned its end. After some intense soul-searching he decided to give it one more shot, changing his location and coaches. The results appear to be nothing less than a revival of U.S. distance swimming. After his 4:07.2 500 and 14:18 1650 freestyle American records at the 2017 U.S. Winter Nationals, Zane’s eyeing the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games with hope and confidence.

Zane opens up about the moment he knew his career was over and how he pulled himself out of that mindset. He also shares advice to swimmers experiencing doubt in their careers now.

There are not assurances for Zane, even with two American records under his belt. What does Zane need to drop this year and at the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials to be in the hunt for Olympic hardware?

400 free and the 800 free relay appear to be his best shot right now.

400m free? I think he needs to be 3:43+ this year to medal at Pan Pacs. For 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials, to be safe, he needs to aim for a 3:42.3.

800 free relay? I think you need to be 1:46 flat to make the 2020 Olympic Team, and that’s for a 6th place. I’m hoping for a fast 200m free final in Omaha by 2020. ***Note, Clark Smith was 6th with 1:47.5 to make the 4×200 in 2016.

This is a Gold Medal Media production presented by SwimOutlet.com. Host Gold Medal Mel Stewart is a 3-time Olympic medalist and the co-founder of SwimSwam.com, a Swimming News website.

Follow Gold Medal Mel on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.