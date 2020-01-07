Yannick Agnel To Lead French Broadcast Team For Tokyo Olympics

Olympic champ Yannick Agnel will once again provide commentary in France for coverage of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. That’s according to French newspaper Le Parisien.

State-owned broadcast company ‘France Televisions’ intends to bring back Agnel, the newspaper reports, after he jumped into television commentary during last summer’s World Championships. Agnel was a world swimming superstar in the early portion of the last decade. He won two Olympic golds in London in 2012, including a prestigious 200 free title in a time (1:43.14) that still hasn’t been matched in textile suits. He also provided an iconic 46.7 anchor to the French 4×100 free relay, running down the Americans for gold.

Agnel also starred at the 2013 World Championships, winning the 200 free and 4×100 free relay again. But he struggled the next several years, and after failing to make the 200 free semifinal in Rio, he announced his retirement from the sport. Now in his first Summer Olympics since retirement, Agnel will be back in the public eye, calling the Tokyo swimming events on French television.

Le Parisien also reports that the French television Olympic coverage will begin this year with a podcast titled “Entre-deux,” in which famous athletes tell stories from their careers. That podcast will begin with swimmer Florent Manaudou, the 2012 Olympic champ and 2016 Olympic runner-up in the 50 freestyle.