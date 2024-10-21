2024 Japanese SC Championships – Women: Tennessee Commit Mizuki Hirai Takes Double Gold

2024 JAPANESE SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Saturday, October 19th & Sunday, October 20th

Tokyo Aquatics Centre

SCM (25m)

SwimSwam Preview

Men’s Recap

Results

The 2024 Japanese Short Course Championships wrapped up over the weekend with the competition representing the primary qualification opportunity for December’s Short Course World Championships.

Although heavy hitters such as Olympian Rikako Ikee opted out of the meet, there were plenty of key athletes who made their presence known over the course of the 2-day affair.

One woman who topped the podium on two occasions was Mizuki Hirai, the rising 17-year-old star who has committed to the University of Tennessee for fall 2025.

Hirai took on the 50m back and 100m fly events, coming up with the gold in both.

In the former, Hirai hit a time of 26.66 to lead a trio of swimmers who notched efforts under the 27-second threshold. Miki Takahashi snagged the silver just .01 behind in 26.76 while Ryoko Kamei bagged the bronze in 26.77.

Hiria’s outing represents a new personal best and renders her Japan’s 8th-fastest performer of all-time.

Then in the 100m fly, Olympic finalist Hirai clocked at time of 55.86 to decisively beat the field by well over a second.

Splitting 25.83/30.03, Hirai held a comfortable advantage over Natsuki Hiroshita and Nanami Nishizawa who scored the minor medals. The former turned in a time of 57.30 to the latter’s 57.45.

Hirai’s 55.86 checks the teen in as Japan’s #2 performer of all time. The only racer who has been quicker is 3-time Olympian Ikee who owns the national record at the 55.31 registered in 2018.

Top 5 Japanese Women’s SCM 100 Butterfly Performers All-Time

Rikako Ikee – 55.31, 2018 Mizuki Hirai – 55.86, 2024 Yuka Kato – 56.09, 2013 Ai Soma – 56.27, 2022 Yuka Katou – 56.37, 2011

Additional Women’s Notes