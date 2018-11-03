Xu Jiayu Nails New 50 Back Chinese National Record

2018 FINA WORLD CUP – BEIJING

Chinese swimmer Xu Jiayu already turned heads at this World Cup stop in Beijing, scoring a new National Record in the men’s 200m back en route to winning his first individual gold here at the Water Cube. This evening, Xu did it again, only this time in the 50m backstroke sprint.

Owning a stellar reaction time of .53, the 23-year-old powered to the wall first in a time of 22.70. That not only checks-in as the fastest 50m back time in the world this year, but it also nails a new Chinese National Record to give Xu his 2nd in as many days.

2018-2019 SCM MEN 50 BACK

MichaelUSA
ANDREW
10/05
23.19
2Vladimir
MOROZOV		RUS23.2910/05
3Mitchell
LARKIN		AUS23.3409/29
4Kosuke
MATSUI		JPN23.5709/29
5Ryosuke
IRIE		JPN23.7310/05
View Top 26»

Xu’s time would have won gold at the 2016 FINA World Championships, setting the Chinese racer up nicely as the man to beat heading into a home-based competition this December in Hangzhou. He now also ranks as the 5th fastest performer of all-time in this short course meters 50 backstroke event.

All-time Men’s 50m Backstroke Performers

  1. 22.22 – Florent Manaudou, France, 2014
  2. 22.27 – Michael Andrew, America, 2016
  3. 22.61 – Peter Marshall, America, 2010
  4. 22.68 – Guilherme Guido, Brazil, 2018
  5. 22.70 – Xu Jiayu, China, 2018

