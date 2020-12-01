WUGs Medalist Diver Laurent Gosselin-Paradis Will Not Join Texas for ’20-’21

Canadian standout diver Laurent Gosselin-Paradis will not join the Texas men’s swimming & diving roster for the 2020-2021 NCAA season, the school confirmed.

The would-be freshman does not appear on the Texas men’s swimming & diving roster for 2020-2021, and the school confirmed that he would not be competing for Texas this season.

Gosselin-Paradis is a Canadian national teamer and an elite diving recruit. Based out of Quebec, Gosselin-Paradis switched over to diving from gymnastics in 2015 and only a few years later, won two bronze medals diving at World University Games in 2019. He won individual bronze on the 10-meter platform and bronze as part of a synchronized 10-meter platform team with Ethan Pitman.

He was a major part of a star-studded recruiting class for the Longhorns, who had won four of the past five NCAA titles in men’s swimming & diving before last year’s meet was canceled in the coronavirus pandemic. We ranked Texas’s incoming freshman group #1 in the nation. They probably remain in that spot even without Gosselin-Paradis, as the #2-ranked class (Stanford) are also without a key international, Russian swimmer Andrei Minakov.

But Gosselin-Paradis’ absence does hurt Texas’s bid to retake the NCAA throne from 2019 champions California. Cal had the nation’s #4-ranked recruiting class and appears to have all key members of that group competing for them this season.

Texas still has the nation’s premier diving group. They had five divers earn invites to men’s NCAAs last year, and return three of them, including the nation’s best diver, Jordan Windle. They also add former U.S. national high school champion Noah Duperre.