Thomas Bach To Run Unopposed For Second Term As IOC President

Thomas Bach will stand unopposed to be re-elected for a second term as International Olympic Committee (IOC) President, the IOC announced in a statement Tuesday.

Bach, a native of Germany, will be the only candidate for the next presidential election, which will take place in Athens during the 137th IOC Session, March 10-12, 2021.

“As decided by the IOC Executive Board, the elected President will take office after the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, which will take place from 23 July to 8 August 2021”, the IOC said in statement. “If re-elected, his term will end in 2025.”

Bach was first named as the organization’s president in 2013, when he was elected to an eight-year term at the 125th IOC Session in Buenos Aires by securing 49 out of 93 votes in the final round. The now 66-year-old succeeded Belgian Jacques Rogge, who served as IOC president from 2001-2013.

“I am honoured and humbled by the fact that there are no other candidates.” Bach said. “I will continue to serve the Olympic Movement to the best of my abilities and will try to be a President for all the IOC Members and the entire Olympic Movement.”

A 1976 Olympic gold medalist in men’s team foil (fencing) representing West Germany, Bach served as the President of the German Olympic Sports Confederation for seven years, 2006-2013, prior to becoming IOC President.

“If you, the IOC members, want I am ready to run for a second term as IOC president and to continue to serve you and this Olympic movement, which we all love so much, for another four years,” Bach said, speaking at the 136th IOC Session held by videoconference on Friday.

“I take your support more as an encouragement for the future to work even harder.”