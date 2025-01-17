World Champion Anastasia Gorbenko Joins Louisville, Will Be Competition Eligible In 2026

Two-time Israel Olympian Anastasia Gorbenko has enrolled at the University of Louisville and will be eligible to compete for the Cardinals in the spring of 2026, according to multiple sources.

Gorbenko, 21, is reportedly beginning school in Louisville for the second semester of the 2024-25 season beginning this month, and will be required to have one year of enrollment under her belt before she’s eligible to compete in the NCAA.

If all goes according to plan, that would make her eligible to represent the Cardinals beginning in the second semester of the 2025-26 campaign, just in time for the conference and national championship meets next season.

Gorbenko would be joining fellow Israeli Olympian Daria Golovati on the women’s team next season, with Golovati currently in her freshman year with Louisville, while another member of the Israeli Olympic team, Denis Loktev, is in the midst of his fourth year with the Cardinals.

Gorbenko brings a decorated international resume to Louisville, having won a pair of short course world titles in 2021 in the women’s 50 breast and 100 IM to go along with claiming a silver medal in the 400 IM at the 2024 Worlds and winning a total of seven European Championship titles.

After she was a finalist in the 100 back at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, Gorbenko finished 9th in the 200 IM, 10th in the 400 IM and 16th in the 200 back at the 2024 Olympics in Paris. She was also 7th in the prelims of the 100 breast before scratching the semis, and led off the Israeli women’s 11th-place finishing 4×200 free relay, putting her versatility on full display.

One month prior to the Paris Games, she won four gold medals at the 2024 European Championships in Belgrade, including a sweep in the women’s 200 and 400 IM.

Every medley specialist is inherently versatile, but not all of them have high-end ability across multiple strokes like Gorbenko, who figures to make an impact individually in back and breast, and contribute to the free relays, in addition to what she can do in the 200 and 400 IM.

GORBENKO’S BEST TIMES

Event LCM SCM SCY Conversion* 50 free 25.03 24.53 21.82 100 free 54.29 52.36 47.46 200 free 1:56.74 1:56.21 1:42.28 400 (500) free 4:17.87 4:12.88 4:48.92 50 back 27.87 26.63 24.56 100 back 59.30 57.45 52.34 200 back 2:08.54 2:04.40 1:53.63 50 breast 30.45 29.34 26.53 100 breast 1:06.15 1:04.44 57.79 200 breast 2:25.20 2:19.22 2:07.20 50 fly 26.54 27.90 23.27 100 fly 58.23 58.34 51.19 200 IM 2:08.55 2:05.04 1:52.92 400 IM 4:34.87 4:32.67 4:01.86

*Conversions from LCM times

Although Gorbenko has competed as a professional in the International Swimming League (ISL), representing the LA Current in all three seasons of the now-defunct league from 2019 until 2021, the NCAA is reportedly going to allow athletes who participated in the ISL to compete collegiately, according to Israeli outlet Shvoong—provided they fulfill the one-year enrollment period before being eligible to compete.