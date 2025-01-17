Freestyler Arina Vorobyeva Commits To Cornell University For Fall 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

PIAA 3A State Championship runner-up Arina Vorobyeva has announced her commitment to Cornell University’s class of 2029. Vorobyeva hails from Ambler, Penn., and trains with the Jersey Wahoos.

I am incredibly excited and grateful to announce my verbal commitment to pursue my academic and athletic career at Cornell University! I would like to thank God, my family, coaches, and teammates for making this possible. I’d also like to thank Coach Gallagher and Coach Eileen for giving me this great opportunity. Go Big Red 🧸❤️

Vorobyeva is in the midst of her final high school season with Upper Dublin High School. The team finished second at the 2024 PIAA 3A State Championship. She played a significant role in the team’s finish by collecting a runner-up finish in the 200 freestyle with a lifetime best of 1:49.41. She also took 6th in the 100 freestyle and swam on the 200 and 400 freestyle relays, which took fourth and second, respectively.

Best Times (SCY):

100 free: 51.07

200 free: 1:49.41

500 free: 4:56.21

In December, Vorobyeva competed at the Winter Junior Championships—East, where she swam season-bests in the 100 freestyle (52.04), 200 freestyle (1:51.57), 500 freestyle (5:01.71), and 100 backstroke (57.94). The 200 freestyle was her highest finish, as she took 69th overall.

Last season, Vorobyeva would’ve been Cornell’s second-fastest 200 freestyler, fourth-fastest 100 freestyler, and third-fastest 500 freestyler. That puts her in line to play a meaningful role on Cornell’s roster from her freshman season, as she could end up on the team’s 400 and 800 freestyle relays.

Cornell finished seventh out of eight teams at the 2024 Ivy League Championships, 74 points behind sixth-place Columbia. In addition to the value she brings to the team’s relays as they strive to improve in the conference, Voroybyeva also would have scored individually at the 2024 Ivy League Championships. Her best event would have been the 200 freestyle, where her lifetime best would have placed her in the ‘B’ final, finishing 13th overall. Furthermore, her 100 and 500 freestyle best times would have earned points in the ‘C’ final as well. Notably, Cornell only had one scorer in the 500 free last season, who finished in 24th place, so any additional points will be greatly appreciated.

