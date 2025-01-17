Division III Swimmer Alexandra Turvey Named NCAA Woman of the Year

The NCAA announced Pomona-Pitzer swimmer Alexandra Turvey as the 2024 NCAA Woman of the Year on Wednesday.

Turvey is a 21-time All American at the Division III level and a Vancouver, British Columbia native. She competed at all three NCAA Championships offered during her time in her undergrad (the 2021 championships were canceled due to lack of participation in light of COVID), and she is on track to swim at her 4th and final championships for MIT as a graduate student in March.

At her first NCAA Championships in 2022, Turvey finished 8th in the 50 free at 23.19, 4th in the 100 free swimming 50.32, and 12th in the 100 fly coming in at 55.36, and she swam on four relays for Pomona-Pitzer (200 free, 200 medley (fly), 400 free, 400 medley (fly)), all of which finished in the top-eight, and their 400 free relay was 2nd.

In 2023, Turvey significantly improved her 100 fly finish, coming in 2nd in the event at 54.22. She also placed 8th in the 100 (50.91) and 10th in the 50 (23.39). Again, she swam on relays for the team which all earned top-eight finishes.

At this year’s Championships, Turvey earned three 2nd place finishes in the 50 free (22.58), the 100 free (49.56), and the 100 fly (53.62) making significant improvements in her times. She also helped lead the 200 and 400 freestyle relays to national titles, marking the first titles for Pomona-Pitzer since 1984.

The NCAA Woman of the Year award is about far more than athletic achievement, however, and Turvey’s accomplishments extend far beyond the pool.The NCAA defines the award as “female student-athletes who have distinguished themselves in athletics, academics, leadership, and community service.”

Turvey’s first act of leadership came when she joined the team as a freshman, and she realized the women didn’t feel comfortable in the weight room. She says she made it her “personal mission” to make the weight room a more welcoming environment so her teammates could feel like they were in charge.

She started the transformation by taking over the music, playing music that her and her teammates liked to make them feel at home. She went on to encourage them to speak up when they needed something, and not be afraid to ask people to move out of their way. This leadership extended far beyond the weight room, but she started making a difference when she stepped on campus.

Turvey also excelled in the classroom majoring in biology, graduating summa cum laude, and earning numerous scholarships and awards. She also earned over 2,500 hours of science research, publishing three articles, being named as first author on one. She is currently enrolled in an eight-year graduate program at Harvard Medical School and MIT that combines a medical degree with a Doctor of Philosophy, chasing her dream of becoming a physician scientist.

In her community, Turvey volunteered as a clinical research student for the British Columbia Children’s Hospital and as a donor ambassador for the red cross. She also organized a fundraiser to help children in Thailand learn to swim.

In her acceptance speech, Turvey said, “I stand here tonight not just as a single person but as someone who represents thousands of other female student-athletes across the country. Today was such an inspiration, getting to spend time and hang out with 30 inspiring, hardworking, intelligent, powerful women. When I really think about my NCAA experience, I’m struck by how it can bridge so many divides and really create community in the most unexpected places.”

Past Swimmers & Divers Who Have Won:

2020: Asia Seidt- University of Kentucky

2016: Margaret Guo- Massacusetts Institute of Technology

2015: Kristin Day- Clarion University of Pennsylvania

2011: Laura Barito- Stevens Institute of Technology

2010 Justine Schluntz- University of Arizona

2009: Lacy Nymyer- University of Arizona

2007: Whitney Myers- University of Arizona

2005: Lauryn McCalley- University of Tennessee

2003: Ashley Jo Rowatt- Kenyon College

2001: Kimberly Black- University of Georgia

2000: Kristy Kowal- University of Georgia

1997: LIsa Ann Coole- University of Georgia

1992: Catherine Byrne- University of Tennessee

The NCAA Woman of the Year Award has been given out to 34 women since 1991. Of those 34, 14 have been swimmers or divers, more than any other sport. The next closest sport is Track and Field at 11.