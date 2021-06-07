Women’s 200 IM Among Highlight Races to Watch on Monday (HEAT SHEETS)

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS

The final day of Wave I of the 2021 US Olympic Swimming Trials will feature 8 more opportunities for swimmers to add their names to the list of 33 athletes who have qualified forward to the Wave II meet.

Among the highlights of the day will be the very first race of the day, the women’s 200 IM, which will include two of that group of 33 who have already qualified Malia Rausch, Kate McCarville, and Katie Trace. Trace is only the 16th seed, but she swam substantial best times in both the 200 fly (1.5 seconds) and 400 IM (1.3 seconds) earlier in the meet. With so few swims resulting in best times this week – through Sunday, only 10.3% of entries have beat their seed – anybody who’s dropping that kind of time has a chance to win the race.

That event will also include names like Brooke Zettel, a top 10 recruit in the high school class of 2021, National Age Group Record holder Meghan Lynch, and several D1 swimmers from top programs.

There were only a handful of high scratches for Monday’s racing.

The biggest came from Joseph Gutierrez, who was scheduled to be the 3rd seed in the 1500 free. He finished 10th out of 10 swimmers in his other entry this week, the 800 free.

Scratches:

Meghan Lynch – 200 IM

Sarah Thompson – 50 free

Joseph Gutierrez – 1500 free