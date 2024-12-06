Winter Jr Qualifier Chloe Corbin To Remain In-State at SMU (2025)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Lakeside Aquatic Club’s Chloe Corbin, a senior at Keller High School, has signed to continue her athletic and academic career for SMU. While she initially sent a verbal commitment to swim at the Ohio State University this past May, she announced her flip a few weeks prior to national signing day. With this signing, SMU will keep the Keller, Texas native, in state.

I am thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Southern Methodist University! I would like to give a huge thank you to my family, friends, Coach Jason, Coach Dan, and Coach Shana for making this possible. I would also like to give a big thank you to Coach Ozzie for this incredible opportunity. PONY UP!!!! 🐎❤️💙

At the UIL 6A* State Championships this past February, Corbin helped Keller to a 3rd place finish out of 105 teams. She was a 2x championship finalist, finishing 5th in the 50 free (23.35) and 6th in the 100 free (50.94). While her 50 was a new personal best, her 100 free was just off her PB of 50.87 that she had established in prelims. Both, however, were under her PB heading into the meet, which was a 51.19. Corbin was also crucial to Keller’s relays, splitting a 23.10 in their title winning 200 free relay and a 51.01 in their 3rd place 400 free relay. Keller is one of Texas’ fastest rising High School programs; just 3 years ago in 2021, Keller finished 34th at these Championships. However, following the hire of head coach Jamie Shults, Keller improved to 13th in 2022 then 6th in 2023.

Months later, Corbin kicked off her long course season at the MAC senior invite (LCM), where she set several personal bests across her primary events. In the 50 free, she set a PB of 26.91 in prelims before hitting a 27.06 in finals for 2nd. In the 100 free, she set another best of 59.59 for 5th overall, while in the 200 free, she swam a 2:11.48 for 10th. Corbin also swam some ‘off-events,’ clocking a2:28.25 in the 200 IM for 4th and a 1:05.76 in the 100 fly for 6th. All of her swims were new personal bests.

Best times SCY:

50 free – 23.35

100 free – 50.87

200 free – 1:52.12

400 IM – 4:28.75

This season marks SMU’s first as a member of the ACC; prior to the end of the PAC-12 and consequential rearrangement of the Power 5 schools into the Power 4, the SMU Women’s swim team was a member of the American Athletic Conference (AAC). The men were members of the Atlantic Sun Conference (ASUN). At the 2024 AAC Championships, SMU finished 2nd in a field of 7 teams, with only Florida International outdueling the Ponys.

The team was led by Lucrezia Napoletano’s 50 points; however, she, along with 27 other swimmers, partook in the mass exodus from SMU this April that left just 7 women in the roster. Just months later, SMU announced the addition of nine newcomers, which includes 4 transfers, for the 2024-2025 season. Currently, the team’s roster has 19 swimmers.

The ACC, which also welcomed Stanford and Cal this season, has become arguably the most competitive conference in the nation. In 2024, it took times of 22.71/49.77/1:47.31 to qualify for a scoring swim in the 50/100/200 frees. Thus far this season, Corbin would rank 5th, 6th, and 4th on SMU’s roster in those respective sprint free events, making her a potential asset for SMU’s sprint relays come fall of 2025.

Corbin will join AnneMarie Vlaic (fly/free), Karly Boles (back/free), and Cassidy Allison (free/fly) in SMU’s class of 2029. Boles, another sprint freestyler with bests of 23.43/51.67/1:50.49, along with Allison (23.75/51.62/1:50.91), could potentially serve as strong training partners for Corbin.

*Texas’ 6A division consists of the largest schools in the state, with a minimum enrollment of 2,275 students.

