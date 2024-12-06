Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

17-Year-Old Kennedi Dobson Has Dropped Over 7 Seconds in 500 Free This Season (4:36.87)

2024 U.S. Open Championships

Kennedi Dobson has had one heck of a year. After competing at Olympic Trials, she qualified for the 2024 Jr Pan Pacific Championships, where she won individual gold in the 400 free and silver in the 800 free as well as helping Team USA to gold in the 4×200 free relay. This Fall, she’s gone multiple best times, including dropping from a 4:44 to a 4:36 in the 500 free. Dobson discusses how her training and mindset have evolved over the course of 2024.

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!