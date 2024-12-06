17-Year-Old Kennedi Dobson Has Dropped Over 7 Seconds in 500 Free This Season (4:36.87)

2024 U.S. Open Championships

Kennedi Dobson has had one heck of a year. After competing at Olympic Trials, she qualified for the 2024 Jr Pan Pacific Championships, where she won individual gold in the 400 free and silver in the 800 free as well as helping Team USA to gold in the 4×200 free relay. This Fall, she’s gone multiple best times, including dropping from a 4:44 to a 4:36 in the 500 free. Dobson discusses how her training and mindset have evolved over the course of 2024.