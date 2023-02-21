Williams College Men Win 4th Straight NESCAC Team Title

2023 NESCAC MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

February 16-19, 2023

Middletown, Conn.

SCY (25 yards)

Psych Sheet

Live Results

Courtesy: NESCAC

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. – Williams College won 10 events and claimed its fourth consecutive NESCAC Men’s Swimming & Diving title and 20th overall with 1819.5 points.

Tufts finished as the NESCAC Runners-Up for the fourth year in a row with 1656.5 points. Amherst placed third (1133.5 points), Colby was fourth (915 points), and Conn. College (875 points) rounded out the top five teams.

The Ephs started off the evening winning the 1650 freestyle. Sophomore Carter Anderson edged out Amherst’s Gabriele Lunardi over the final few laps to grab first place with a time of 15:33.16.

Tufts’ Eric Lundgren repeated as the NESCAC Champion in the 200 backstroke. The sophomore posted a NESCAC meet and pool record time of 1:44.93 in the prelim swim in the morning and lowered the record in the evening session, 1:44.46.

Bates’ Nathan Berry won his second NESCAC title in as many days. The senior won the 100 backstroke on Saturday and added the 200 backstroke title on Sunday. Berry posted a winning time of 44.48.

Williams’ Jacob Grover claimed the 200 breaststroke title for the third straight year. The junior set a Wesleyan pool record with a time of 1:57.52 to win the event.

Sophomore Justin Finkel of Connecticut College reached an NCAA A-cut time of 1:45.31 to win the 200 butterfly. It was his second NCAA A-cut time of the meet and he also set a NESCAC meet and pool record with his winning swim in the event. It was Finkel’s third NESCAC title of the weekend after winning the 500 freestyle and 200 freestyle earlier in the meet.

Tufts, the top seed entering the 400 freestyle relay, won the race for the first time since 2020. The team of junior Will Sterns, sophomore Ethan Schreier, first-year Armaan Sikka, and senior Peter Labarge combined for a pool record time of 2:59.54.

Overall, 13 new NESCAC marks were established (9 NESCAC meet records and 4 NESCAC records) at the 2023 NESCAC Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships. A complete list of All-NESCAC performers can be found here.

Swimmer of the Meet: Justin Finkel, Connecticut College

Finkel is the second Connecticut College swimmer to earn the award (Sam Gill, 2014). The sophomore won the 500 freestyle, the 200 freestyle, and the 200 butterfly events. Finkel set NESCAC meet records in the 500 freestyle and 200 butterfly races and also achieved two NCAA A-cut times. He finished the championship with four All-NESCAC citations.

Rookie of the Year: Armaan Sikka, Tufts

Sikka is the second Tufts swimmer to be voted the Rookie of the Year (Kingsley Bowen, 2016). The first-year was a member of two Tufts relay squads that won NESCAC titles. He swam the third leg of the 200 medley relay that set a new NESCAC record and NESCAC meet record and was a member of the 400 freestyle relay that won the final championship event. Sikka also placed second in the 100 butterfly and was part of the Jumbos’ 800 freestyle relay that finished second on the opening night of the championships.

Diver of the Meet & Career High-Point Diver: Kobe Tray, Williams

Tray was voted as the Diver of the Meet award for the second straight year after sweeping the 1-meter and 3-meter diving events for the second consecutive year. The senior also totaled 183 career points at NESCAC Championships to also earn the Career High-Point Diver honor.

Career-High Point Swimmer: Nick Whitcomb, Williams

Whitcomb totaled 337 career points at the NESCAC Championships. He is the 15th Williams swimmer to earn the award. At the 2023 championships, Whitcomb earned All-NESCAC honors in four events with a win in the 50 backstroke, a second-place finish in the 400 medley relay and the 200 backstroke, and a third-place finish in the 100 backstroke.

Swim Coach of the Year: Tom Burton, Colby

Burton was voted the NESCAC Swim Coach of the Year by his peers and is the first Colby coach to win the award. He guided the Mules to their best placement (4th) in program history at the 2023 NESCAC Championships.

Diving Coach of the Year: Devon O’Nalty, Williams

O’Nalty earns the Diving Coach of the Year award for the second consecutive season and third time overall.