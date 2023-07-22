Will Modglin Goes 53.92 100 BK At Indiana Senior Championships

Indiana Swimming Senior LCM Championships

July 13-16, 2023

IU Natatorium at IUPUI , Indianapolis, IN

LCM (50 meters)

Results on MeetMobile: “2023 IN Swimming Senior LC Championships”

The 2023 Indiana Swimming Senior Long Course Championships was held last weekend in Indianapolis, Indiana. The meet featured over 600 club and collegiate senior athletes from Indiana.

Two graduating senior athletes were recognized at the meet for the 2023 Gene Lee Outstanding Swimmers of the Year award. The award is given to athletes who have been nominated by their coach for outstanding achievement in swimming, academics, community service, and leadership. This year’s recipients were Sophie Kloppenburg from Mount Vernon Swimming Club and Brody Friend of Washington Township Swim Club. Kloppenburg will continue her education and swimming career at Columbia this fall, while Friend will do the same at Purdue.

Topping the combined team scores was Carmel Swim Club, who dominated with a total of 2574 points across the four-day long competition.

Team Scores – Combined:

Carmel Swim Club – 2574 Boilermaker Aquatics – 1978.5 Zionsville Swim Club – 1686 Fishers Area Swimming Tigers – 1523 Indiana Swim Club – 1440

One of the top performers of the meet was Zionsville Swim Club’s Will Modglin, who logged best times in three of his individual events. Modglin opened with a best time of 53.92 in the 100 backstroke, marking a half second drop from Summer Juniors last August. He took 18th in this event at U.S. Nationals with a 54.67 in finals.

He went on to drop nearly three seconds off his best time in the 200 free (1:52.91), as well as shave off a tenth in the 100 fly (53.39). Modglin also hit season best times in the 50 free (22.85) and 100 free (50.12) en route to winning both.

Rising Indiana sophomore Drew Reiter also had a fantastic meet. Reiter swept the IM events and 200 fly, setting best times in all three. He started his meet with a best time by nearly 7 seconds in the 400 IM with a time of 4:24.53, good for a 2023 Olympic Trials cut. He then won the 200 fly in a best time of 1:59.82, then took the 200 IM in 2:03.49, with both swims putting him under his best times and the Olympic Trials standard.

Reiter’s teammate Kai Van Westering had a strong showing with two 1st place finishes of his own. He won the 100 backstroke in a best time of 55.17, then went on to take 1st in the 200 freestyle at 1:52.83, marking a new best time. Blake Pieroni, also representing Indiana Swim Club, was the fastest out of prelims in the 200 free with a season best time of 1:50.13, but did not race the event in finals.

On the girls’ side of the meet, Carmel Swim Club’s Lynsey Bowen had a fantastic race in the 100 freestyle. She posted a personal best time of 56.22 in finals, taking over half a second off her previous best from March. Bowen’s 50 split of 27.33 was good for a personal best in the 50 free.

Indiana commit Mary Elizabeth Cespedes notched two personal best times in the breaststroke races. She won the 100 in 1:09.59, which is a two-tenth drop from this past March. She then went on to knock nearly a second off her best time in the 200 breast, where she finished 2nd to Gillian Davey with a best time of 2:32.68. Davey took 1st at 2:30.97, putting her over five seconds off her personal best set back in April.

Purdue’s Masy Folcik was also up there with Davey and Cespedes in the breaststroke events. Folcik’s weekend was highlighted by her swim in the 100 breast, where she touched 2nd at 1:10.09. Her swim books her a ticket to the 2024 Olympic Trials and is her first improvement in the event since 2021.