Breaststroker Aspen Cole Opts To Stay In-State With Northern Iowa (2024)

Aspen Cole has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Northern Iowa for the fall of 2024. Cole’s decision keeps her in-state, as she currently attends Mason City High School in Mason City, Iowa. She also trains and competes year-round with the Mason City Swim Club.

Cole specializes in IM and breaststroke events. She closed out her short course season this year at the Iowa Swimming Short Course State Championship, where she advanced to finals in three of her races. Her best performance was in the 200 breaststroke, where she swam a season best time of 2:26.94 in prelims to take 11th out of the morning. She also cracked the top-16 in the 100 breast, going a 1:07.98 for 15th. Her other finals appearance was in the 400 IM, as she hit a time of 4:49.18 for a 21st place finish.

In the fall, Cole represented her high school at the Iowa High School State Championships. She contributed to her team points in the 100 breaststroke, where she clocked a personal best time of 1:07.02 to advance to finals and take 14th. She also competed in the 200 IM, where she recorded a 2:13.33 to earn 19th.

Top SCY Times:

100 breast – 1:07.02

200 breast – 2:25.67

200 IM – 2:10.97

400 IM – 4:42.12

Northern Iowa is led by head coach Nick Lakin, who has been at the helm of the program for six seasons. The team took 4th at the 2023 Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) Championships, led by sprinter Faith Larsen, who took home the MVC title in the 50 freestyle.

Cole’s current best times in the breaststroke events put her just outside of MVC scoring range, as it took a 1:06.37 to advance in the 100 and a 2:24.22 to make it back in the 200. Sydney Aird was the top performer in both events, clocking season best times of 2:20.34 and 1:04.05. Ema Lavigne and Mia Savicevic also broke 1:05 in the 100, going 1:04.47 and 1:04.93 at MVCs, respectively. Aird and Lavigne will overlap with Cole for at least a year.

Cole is the first public commitment for UNI’s class of 2028.

