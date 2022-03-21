Why Olympic Gold Medalist Caeleb Dressel Is Ok With Swimming Slowly In-Season

7x Olympic gold medalist Caeleb Dressel lost every race at the Westmont Pro Swim, and he is 100% okay with that. He kind of looked relieved. Of course, Dressel is an outlier among elite sprinters, doing enough work to pop fast mid-distance swims, something we saw last spring — his 3:44 400 IM and 1:40 200 butterfly unshaven efforts in-season. Right now, I’m guessing Coach Anthony Nesty will start backing off the distance and dialing-in the speed work as we near the next Pro Swim in San Antonio.

Dressel covers a lot of topics in this interview.

Commenting on his tattoo leg sleeve, he said “don’t take my advice” on how quickly to return to the chlorine after getting inked.

Super Bowl commercial, playing drums? Who wouldn’t want to do that? Apparently Caeleb. At first he said no to appearing in the Super Bowl commercial. He explains why in the interview.

Dressel’s dry-side life is integral to his recovery and mental health. He loves living on a farm now, with cows, and he feels a little like a cowboy.

Dressel Predictions? I’m holding off until after his next competition which should be the San Antonio Pro Swim, but that’s not confirmed yet. I think we need to see Dressel a little less broken-down before we start the prediction process. Feel free to play the prediction game anyway.

