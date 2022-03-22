Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

SwimSwam Breakdown: Complete Men’s DI NCAA Championship Preview

This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we go through the 2022 Men’s DI NCAA Championships event-by-event (we missed the 200 free and 400 medley relays… my bad) and give you our picks for every NCAA title on the line.

0:00 SwimSwam Breakdown Introduction

1:24 200 Medley Relay

4:40 800 Free Relay

10:34 500 Free

13:37 200 IM

18:36 50 Free

24:12 400 IM

28:40 100 Fly

33:05 200 Free

40:40 100 Breast

45:52 100 Back

53:15 200 Back

56:04 100 Free

1:00.40 200 Breast

1:04.51 200 Fly

1:07.25 1650 Free

1:07.40 400 Free Relay

SINK or SWIM

1:11.20 Cal or Texas to win the NCAA Championship title?

1:14.11 Will #4 ASU and #6 Stanford hold their seeds?

1:17.42 Who will score the highest amount of points at the meet?

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!