SwimSwam Breakdown: Complete Men’s DI NCAA Championship Preview

This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we go through the 2022 Men’s DI NCAA Championships event-by-event (we missed the 200 free and 400 medley relays… my bad) and give you our picks for every NCAA title on the line.
0:00 SwimSwam Breakdown Introduction
1:24 200 Medley Relay
4:40 800 Free Relay
10:34 500 Free
13:37 200 IM
18:36 50 Free
24:12 400 IM
28:40 100 Fly
33:05 200 Free
40:40 100 Breast
45:52 100 Back
53:15 200 Back
56:04 100 Free
1:00.40 200 Breast
1:04.51 200 Fly
1:07.25 1650 Free
1:07.40 400 Free Relay
SINK or SWIM
1:11.20 Cal or Texas to win the NCAA Championship title?
1:14.11 Will #4 ASU and #6 Stanford hold their seeds?
1:17.42 Who will score the highest amount of points at the meet?