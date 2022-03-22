Olympian Patrick Callan Joins P2Life Nutrition as a Brand Ambassador

Courtesy of P2Life, a SwimSwam partner.

P2Life Nutrition is Proud and Honored to officially announce that 2021 US Olympian and Michigan great Patrick Callan has officially joined P2Life as a Brand Ambassador.

Patrick joins fellow 2021 Olympians Caspar Corbeau and Matt Sates in joining P2Life, the nutrition company well known for making superior nutritional formulas engineered specifically for the unique and extremely demanding needs of swimmers.

Patrick, like Caspar and Matt, has also been taking P2Life nutritional products religiously for many years, with the highlight of his steady rise in world rankings by upsetting many favorites in making the US Olympic Team last year.

Importantly Patrick, Matt and Caspar combined have over 10 years of personal experience in how to use P2Life products to optimize their overall health, maximize the benefits of their training, and maximize their performance, especially when it counts the most.

Which is why we are so proud that Patrick has joined us. Patrick will be sharing his personal knowledge and experience on the importance of Nutrition to aspiring younger swimmers, and how to use that knowledge to help make sure they too can reach their dreams in the sport and life.

Patrick’s progress under the guidance of past Olympian, NCAA champion and multi-time USA Olympic Coach Mike Bottom over the past 4 years has been dramatic. At the 2016 US Olympic Trials in the 200 free, Patrick finished 67th with a very credible 1:51.97. Turn the page and at the 2020 Olympic Trials, Patrick made the huge leap to finish 8th and earn a place in the finals. Needing to finish 6th or better in the finals, and despite the intense pressure that has destroyed many a swimmer’s Olympic dreams, Patrick rose to the occasion. In a lifetime best of 1:46.49, Patrick qualified for the US Olympic Team for Tokyo.

Patrick remembers the moment proudly “Touching the wall and seeing I had gotten 6th and getting to share that moment with my teammates was special.”

Special is right, Patrick had fulfilled the dream, the ultimate dream of every swimmer, he had joined the world’s most elite, most sought after club, becoming a USA Olympian.

And for Patrick, the best is still to come.

P2Life Nutrition was founded by Tim Shead, a Swimming Hall of Fame inductee, past US National Head Swim Coach, involved in the formation of USA Swimming, and current Masters swimmer with over 45 World records. Importantly Tim practices what he preaches, he has taken P2Life products for over 40 years and had lifetime best times at 55 years of age, faster than when he attempted to make the US Olympic team in 1976 as a 20+ year old.

Swimmers taking P2Life Nutrition have set over 975 World Records, also numerous Olympic Gold Medalists, NCAA Champions, and Age group record holders.

The P2Life motto is, “Feed the body correctly and see how fantastic you will feel , and how well you will perform”. Tim admits he had no idea how to do that at 20, by 55 he did and his times proved it. I take what P2Life markets, and I want only the best- so that is what is in P2Life.

Importantly P2Life performance products are Batch tested by the world’s most trusted testing agency- BSCG – to make sure every product sold is completely safe and free of any banned substances. This is critical to any international level athlete. In Tim’s words, with my entire adult life revolving around swimming at the highest level, it is inconceivable that any product I am involved with would be harmful to a swimmer.

