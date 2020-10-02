WATCH: Texas Orange/White Day 1 Videos, Including Gunnar Bentz’s Longhorn Debut

TEXAS ORANGE-WHITE INTRASQUAD (MEN)

October 1-2, 2020

Jamail Texas Swim Center, Austin, Texas

Short Course Yards (25 yards)

Day 1 Results (PDF)

Day 1 Full Recap

Day 1 of the Texas Orange/White Invitational continued one of the Longhorn mens’ most consistent traditions over at least the last decade: swimming fast at the season-opening intrasquad meet.

SwimSwam’s Mel Stewart was in the stands at the meet to capture video of all of the racing on day 1 of the annual event. Day 2 will be held on Friday.

100 Yard Fly – Sr. Alvin Jiang – 45.70

100 Breast – So. Caspar Corbeau – 51.99

200 Fly – Sr. Sam Pomajevich – 1:42.78

50 Free – Jr. Daniel Krueger – 19.32

500 Free – David Johnson – 4:16.45/Jr. Drew Kibler – 4:16.58

200 IM – Fr. Carson Foster – 1:43.73

200 Medley Relay – Katz, Corbeau, Jiang, Krueger – 1:25.25

Pro Group Race – Mixed Events – Townley Haas, 1:33.52, 200 free | Gunnar Bentz, 1:42.96, 200 fly | Maxime Rooney, 46.16 100 fly