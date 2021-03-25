WATCH: Texas, Cal, Texas A&M, and Florida Battle it Out in the Men’s 800 FR-R

2021 NCAA MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: Wednesday, March 24 – Saturday, March 27, 2021

Wednesday, March 24 – Saturday, March 27, 2021 Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)

Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone) Prelims 10 AM/ Finals 6 PM (Local Time)

Short course yards (SCY) format

Defending champion: Cal (1x) – 2019 results

Cal (1x) – 2019 results Streaming:

The 2021 NCAA Men’s Championships kicked off in Greensboro with the timed finals of the 800 free relay, featuring six heats of some of the fastest 200 freestylers in the NCAA. During the top-seeded heat of the mid-distance relay, Florida and Texas A&M put their two fastest swimmers on the front end of the relay to gain the early lead. However, Cal and Texas’ deep relay line-up caught A&M and Florida into the last two legs. At the finish, Texas comfortably took the win at 6:07.25, bettering their 2020 season best relay of 6:08.40. Cal settled for second at 6:08.68 while Texas A&M rounded out the top three at 6:10.79. Check out the race video below and more analysis links on tonight’s opening event.

Originally reported by Karl Ortegon.

800 FREE RELAY – TIMED FINAL

NCAA Record: Texas (Kibler, Katz, Newkirk, Haas) – 6:05.08

U.S. Open Record: Texas (Kibler, Katz, Newkirk, Haas) – 6:05.08

American Record: Texas (Kibler, Katz, Newkirk, Haas) – 6:05.08

2019 Champion: Texas (Kibler, Katz, Newkirk, Haas) – 6:05.08

2020 Top Performer: Texas (Rooney, Willenbring, Katz, Kibler) – 6:08.40

Top 3 (final)

Texas – 6:07.25 Cal – 6:08.68 Texas A&M – 6:10.79

Texas went 6:07.25 in the final heat, the fastest time of the night by over a second ahead of Cal (6:08.68). That’s the 14th win for Texas in this event, the most of any school in history. Texas A&M went 6:10.79 for third, just ahead of Florida’s 6:10.91, as this was the fastest heat top-to-bottom by far.

Drew Kibler was 1:30.65 leading off for Texas, with Austin Katz following in 1:33.02, then Carson Foster 1:31.55 and Jake Sannem (1:32.03). Cal was led off by Trenton Julian at 1:31.41, with Daniel Carr (1:33.14) and Destin Lasco (1:32.13) in the middle and Bryce Mefford (1:32.00) on the end. Cal dropped three seconds from seed, and the Longhorns about a tenth; Katz has been under 1:32 on this relay before, though, so he wasn’t quite as fast as expected.

A&M went with their top two swimmers going out, Shaine Casas (1:30.59) and Mark Theall (1:31.46), as did Florida with Kieran Smith (1:29.66) and Trey Freeman (1:32.88). That’s Smith’s second time under 1:30, but it’s not a best, coming just off of his SEC time of 1:29.48. Both the Aggies and Gators dropped from seed, A&M shaving .8 and UF lopping off around 1.3 seconds.

