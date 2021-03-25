Daily Swim Coach Workout #383

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: 2 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
RSD National/Champ
Wednesday [11/25/20]
PPP [10/16 days out!]
Process! Positive! Prepare!
2x
250 dpc fr-bk-fr-br-fr
3×50 drop brth fr
6×25 pads 2r,2l,2knuckle
50 build ch pads
2x
100 Moderate IM
2×75 prog gear change by 25 ch
3×50 Des 1-3 prime
4×25 Max Speed! 1 each
[r1: kick r2: pull, 100 & 25’s @ankle]
2x
20×50
[1 MED FORM/4 B to pace of ch/1 med/3 @ longest race PP/ 1 med/ [email protected]@100PP/4 x o=med e=best prime race pace or 200PP]
R1: @:50
R2: @1:00
after R1: 10×25 o=scull e=slomo perfect rebuild
12×25 mp turns at max speed
4×25 walk around max race!
4×100 wd
Joe Benjamin
Head Coach, Rancho San Dieguito
