Daily Swim Coach Workout #383

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 2 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

RSD National/Champ

Wednesday [11/25/20]

PPP [10/16 days out!]

Process! Positive! Prepare!

2x

250 dpc fr-bk-fr-br-fr

3×50 drop brth fr

6×25 pads 2r,2l,2knuckle

50 build ch pads

2x

100 Moderate IM

2×75 prog gear change by 25 ch

3×50 Des 1-3 prime

4×25 Max Speed! 1 each

[r1: kick r2: pull, 100 & 25’s @ankle]

2x

20×50

[1 MED FORM/4 B to pace of ch/1 med/3 @ longest race PP/ 1 med/ [email protected]@100PP/4 x o=med e=best prime race pace or 200PP]

R1: @:50

R2: @1:00

after R1: 10×25 o=scull e=slomo perfect rebuild

12×25 mp turns at max speed

4×25 walk around max race!

4×100 wd

