WATCH: Select Day 1 Race Videos from 2023 European SC Swimming Championships

2023 EUROPEAN SHORT COURSE SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- December 5-10, 2023
- Otopeni Olympic Swimming Complex, Bucharest, Romania
- Short Course Meters (25 meters)
- Prelims 2:30am (ET), Finals 11am (ET)
- Entries Book
- Live Results (Omega)
- Live Results (Microplus Timing)
- Eurovision Sport Livestream
Day 1 of the 2023 European Aquatics Championships saw a gaggle of National Records fall, with Great Britain, Ireland, and Sweden picking up gold medals through the first four events.
A few of the day’s race videos have appeared on the internet so far thanks to Twitter user Mr. Carter, including Ben Proud‘s stunning relay leadoff split 20.5), and fast heat winners in the 100 fly from Noe Ponti and Maxime Grousset.
WOMEN’S 400 IM – Final
- World Record: Mireia Belmonte (ESP) – 4:18.94 (2017)
- European Record: Mireia Belmonte (ESP) – 4:18.94 (2017)
- SC Euros Record: Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 4:19.46 (2015)
Top 8:
- Abbie Wood (GBR) – 4:27.45
- Freya Colbert (GBR) – 4:29.04
- Ellen Walshe (IRL) – 4:29.64
- Zsuzsanna Jakabos (HUN) – 4:32.87
- Lara Grangeon (FRA) – 4:35.41
- Lisa Nystrand (SWE) – 4:37.07
- Anja Crevar (SRB) – 4:38.66
- Louna Kasvio (FIN) – 4:39.73
MEN’S 400 FREESTYLE – Final
- World Record: Yannick Agnel (FRA) – 3:32.25 (2012)
- European Record: Yannick Agnel (FRA) – 3:32.25 (2012)
- SC Euros Record: Danas Rapsys (LTU) – 3:33.20 (2019)
Top 8:
- Daniel Wiffen (IRL) – 3:35.47
- Danas Rapsys (LTU) – 3:37.80
- Lucas Henveaux (BEL) – 3:37.91
- Antonio Djakovic (SUI) – 3:38.01
- Marco de Tullio (ITA) – 3:38.13
- Matteo Ciampi (ITA) – 3:38.61
- Felix Auboeck (AUT) – 3:38.83
- Victor Johansson (SWE) – 3:39.36
CE (25M) – 🏊♂️ 400M NAGE LIBRE
🥇 Daniel Wiffen 🇮🇪 3:35.47 NR
🥈 Danas Rapsys 🇱🇹 3:37.80
🥉 Lucas Henveaux 🇧🇪 3:37.91 NR #LENOtopeni2023 #Natation pic.twitter.com/Oolbn86xtk
— MR.CARTER (@NelsonCarterJr) December 5, 2023
WOMEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – Semi-Finals
- World Record: Ranomi Kromowidjojo (NED) – 22.93 (2017)
- European Record: Ranomi Kromowidjojo (NED) – 22.93 (2017)
- SC Euros Record: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 23.12 (2021)
Top 8 Advancing to the Final:
- Beryl Gastaldello (FRA) – 23.77
- Michelle Coleman (SWE) – 23.78
- Anna Hopkin (GBR) – 23.86
- Julie Kepp Jensen (DEN) – 23.96
- Valerie van Roon (NED) – 24.00
- Jessica Felsner (GER) – 24.04
- Neza Klancar (SLO) – 24.05
- Sara Curtis (ITA) – 24.13
Beryl’s Heat:
🏊♀️ Béryl Gastaldello 🇫🇷 réalise le meilleur temps des demi-finales du 50m nage libre 23.77 devant Michelle Coleman 🇸🇪 23.78 et Anna Hopkin 🇬🇧 23.86
La française lance bien sa semaine ! #Natation #LENOtopeni2023 pic.twitter.com/fTpVV18Hze
— MR.CARTER (@NelsonCarterJr) December 5, 2023
MEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE – Semi-Finals
- World Record: Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 22.11 (2022)
- European Record: Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 22.11 (2022)
- SC Euros Record: Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 22.47 (2021)
Top 8 Advancing to the Final:
- Mewen Tomac (FRA) – 22.91
- Ole Braunschweig (GER) – 23.04
- Thierry Bollin (SUI) – 23.10
- Ralf Tribuntsov (EST) – 23.13
- Lorenzo Mora (ITA) – 23.16
- Shane Ryan (IRL) & Apostolos Christou (GRE) – 23.19
- –
- Miroslav Knedla (CZE) – 23.26
French swimmer Mewen Tomac posted the only sub-23 performance of the session, claiming the top seed in 22.91. Ole Braunschweig of Germany (23.04), Theirry Bollin of Switzerland (23.10), Ralf Tribunstov (23.13), Lorenzo Mora (23.16), Shane Ryan (23.19), Apostolos Christou (23.19), and Miroslav Knedla (23.26) rounded out the rest of the field, and were separated by just two tenths of a second.
3rd through 8th is only separated by 0.16 heading into the championship final tomorrow, so it looks to be an exciting battle to see who earns a podium position.
WOMEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – Semi-Finals
- World Record: Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) / Alia Atkinson (JAM) – 1:02.36 (2013/2014/2016)
- European Record: Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) – 1:02.36 (2013)
- SC Euros Record: Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) – 1:02.92 (2013)
Top 8 Advancing to the Final:
- Tes Schouten (NED) – 1:04.02
- Eneli Jefimova (EST) – 1:04.03
- Sophie Hansson (SWE) – 1:04.07
- Benedetta Pilato (ITA) – 1:04.45
- Andrea Podmanikova (SVK) – 1:04.85
- Clara Rybak-Andersen (DEN) – 1:05.27
- Martina Carraro (ITA) – 1:05.28
- Imogen Clark (GBR) – 1:05.32
MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – Semi-Finals
- World Record: Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 47.78 (2020)
- European Record: Yevgeny Korotyshkin (RUS) – 48.48 (2009)
SC Euros Record: Yevgeny Korotyshkin (RUS) – 48.93 (2009)
Top 8 Advancing to the Final:
- Noe Ponti (SUI) – 48.61 CR
- Maxime Grousset (FRA) – 48.94
- Daniel Gracik (CZE) – 50.02
- Jacob Peters (GBR) – 50.04
- Matteo Rivolta (ITA) – 50.07
- James Guy (GBR) – 50.53
- Michele Busa (ITA) – 50.64
- Nikola Miljenic (CRO) – 50.91
Semifinal 1:
🏊♂️ Le tessinois Noè Ponti 🇨🇭 domine les demi-finales du 100m papillon en 48.61 CR NR devant le champion du monde en grand bassin Maxime Grousset 🇫🇷 48.94 RF et Daniel Gracik 🇨🇿 50.02 NR #Natation #LENOtopeni2023 pic.twitter.com/CoGLoB02nB
— MR.CARTER (@NelsonCarterJr) December 5, 2023
Semifinal 2:
🏊♂️ Maxime Grousset 🇫🇷 vient d’améliorer son RECORD DE FRANCE du 100m papillon en demi-finale du 100m papillon à #LENOtopeni2023
48.94 (22.86/26.08) 🔥#Natation
pic.twitter.com/OXECC6BLZ3
— MR.CARTER (@NelsonCarterJr) December 5, 2023
WOMEN’S 4×50 FREESTYLE RELAY – Final
- World Record: Netherlands (2020) – 1:32.50
- European Record: Netherlands (2020) – 1:32.50
- SC Euros Record: Netherlands (2009) – 1:33.52
Top 8:
- Sweden – 1:35.60
- Italy – 1:36.92
- Great Britain – 1:37.19
- Denmark – 1:37.38
- Netherlands – 1:37.98
- Hungary – 1:38.49
- Slovakia – 1:38.79
- Finland – 1:39.70
MEN’S 4×50 FREESTYLE RELAY – Final
- World Record: United States (2018) – 1:21.80
- European Record: France (2008) – 1:20.77
- SC Euros Record: France (2008) – 1:20.77
Top 8:
- Great Britain – 1:22.52
- Italy – 1:23.14
- Greece – 1:23.27
- Netherlands – 1:24.88
- Hungary – 1:25.71
- Estonia – 1:25.87
- Romania – 1:25.93
- Finland – 1:26.57
CE (25M) – 🏊♂️ 4X50M NAGE LIBRE
🥇 GRANDE-BRETAGNE 🇬🇧 1:22.52 NR
(Proud 20.56, Richards 20.50, Cohoon 20.99, Burras 20.47)
🥈 ITALIE 🇮🇹 1:23.14
🥉 GRÈCE 🇬🇷 1:23.27 NR #LENOtopeni2023 #Natation pic.twitter.com/BGa6c6Jj2J
— MR.CARTER (@NelsonCarterJr) December 5, 2023