Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

WATCH: Select Day 1 Race Videos from 2023 European SC Swimming Championships

2023 EUROPEAN SHORT COURSE SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 1 of the 2023 European Aquatics Championships saw a gaggle of National Records fall, with Great Britain, Ireland, and Sweden picking up gold medals through the first four events.

A few of the day’s race videos have appeared on the internet so far thanks to Twitter user Mr. Carter, including Ben Proud‘s stunning relay leadoff split 20.5), and fast heat winners in the 100 fly from Noe Ponti and Maxime Grousset.

WOMEN’S 400 IM – Final

  • World Record: Mireia Belmonte (ESP) – 4:18.94 (2017)
  • European Record: Mireia Belmonte (ESP) – 4:18.94 (2017)
  • SC Euros Record: Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 4:19.46 (2015)

Top 8:

  1. Abbie Wood (GBR) – 4:27.45
  2. Freya Colbert (GBR) – 4:29.04
  3. Ellen Walshe (IRL) – 4:29.64
  4. Zsuzsanna Jakabos (HUN) – 4:32.87
  5. Lara Grangeon (FRA) – 4:35.41
  6. Lisa Nystrand (SWE) – 4:37.07
  7. Anja Crevar (SRB) – 4:38.66
  8. Louna Kasvio (FIN) – 4:39.73

MEN’S 400 FREESTYLE – Final

  • World Record: Yannick Agnel (FRA) – 3:32.25 (2012)
  • European Record: Yannick Agnel (FRA) – 3:32.25 (2012)
  • SC Euros Record: Danas Rapsys (LTU) – 3:33.20 (2019)

Top 8: 

  1. Daniel Wiffen (IRL) – 3:35.47
  2. Danas Rapsys (LTU) – 3:37.80
  3. Lucas Henveaux (BEL) – 3:37.91
  4. Antonio Djakovic (SUI) – 3:38.01
  5. Marco de Tullio (ITA) – 3:38.13
  6. Matteo Ciampi (ITA) – 3:38.61
  7. Felix Auboeck (AUT) – 3:38.83
  8. Victor Johansson (SWE) – 3:39.36

WOMEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – Semi-Finals

  • World Record: Ranomi Kromowidjojo (NED) – 22.93 (2017)
  • European Record: Ranomi Kromowidjojo (NED) – 22.93 (2017)
  • SC Euros Record: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 23.12 (2021)

Top 8 Advancing to the Final:

  1. Beryl Gastaldello (FRA) – 23.77
  2. Michelle Coleman (SWE) – 23.78
  3. Anna Hopkin (GBR) – 23.86
  4. Julie Kepp Jensen (DEN) – 23.96
  5. Valerie van Roon (NED) – 24.00
  6. Jessica Felsner (GER) – 24.04
  7. Neza Klancar (SLO) – 24.05
  8. Sara Curtis (ITA) – 24.13

Beryl’s Heat:

MEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE – Semi-Finals

  • World Record: Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 22.11 (2022)
  • European Record: Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 22.11 (2022)
  • SC Euros Record: Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 22.47 (2021)

Top 8 Advancing to the Final:

  1. Mewen Tomac (FRA) – 22.91
  2. Ole Braunschweig (GER) – 23.04
  3. Thierry Bollin (SUI) – 23.10
  4. Ralf Tribuntsov (EST) – 23.13
  5. Lorenzo Mora (ITA) – 23.16
  6. Shane Ryan (IRL) & Apostolos Christou (GRE) – 23.19
  7.  –
  8. Miroslav Knedla (CZE) – 23.26

French swimmer Mewen Tomac posted the only sub-23 performance of the session, claiming the top seed in 22.91. Ole Braunschweig of Germany (23.04), Theirry Bollin of Switzerland (23.10), Ralf Tribunstov (23.13), Lorenzo Mora (23.16), Shane Ryan (23.19), Apostolos Christou (23.19), and Miroslav Knedla (23.26) rounded out the rest of the field, and were separated by just two tenths of a second.

3rd through 8th is only separated by 0.16 heading into the championship final tomorrow, so it looks to be an exciting battle to see who earns a podium position.

WOMEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – Semi-Finals

  • World Record: Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) / Alia Atkinson (JAM) – 1:02.36 (2013/2014/2016)
  • European Record: Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) – 1:02.36 (2013)
  • SC Euros Record: Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) – 1:02.92 (2013)

Top 8 Advancing to the Final:

  1. Tes Schouten (NED) – 1:04.02
  2. Eneli Jefimova (EST) – 1:04.03
  3. Sophie Hansson (SWE) – 1:04.07
  4. Benedetta Pilato (ITA) – 1:04.45
  5. Andrea Podmanikova (SVK) – 1:04.85
  6. Clara Rybak-Andersen (DEN) – 1:05.27
  7. Martina Carraro (ITA) – 1:05.28
  8. Imogen Clark (GBR) – 1:05.32

 

MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – Semi-Finals

  • World Record: Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 47.78 (2020)
  • European Record: Yevgeny Korotyshkin (RUS) – 48.48 (2009)
  • SC Euros Record: Yevgeny Korotyshkin (RUS) – 48.93 (2009)

Top 8 Advancing to the Final:

  1. Noe Ponti (SUI) – 48.61 CR
  2. Maxime Grousset (FRA) – 48.94
  3. Daniel Gracik (CZE) – 50.02
  4. Jacob Peters (GBR) – 50.04
  5. Matteo Rivolta (ITA) – 50.07
  6. James Guy (GBR) – 50.53
  7. Michele Busa (ITA) – 50.64
  8. Nikola Miljenic (CRO) – 50.91

Semifinal 1:

Semifinal 2:

WOMEN’S 4×50 FREESTYLE RELAY – Final

  • World Record: Netherlands (2020) – 1:32.50
  • European Record: Netherlands (2020) – 1:32.50
  • SC Euros Record: Netherlands (2009) – 1:33.52

Top 8:

  1. Sweden – 1:35.60
  2. Italy – 1:36.92
  3. Great Britain – 1:37.19
  4. Denmark – 1:37.38
  5. Netherlands – 1:37.98
  6. Hungary – 1:38.49
  7. Slovakia – 1:38.79
  8. Finland – 1:39.70

MEN’S 4×50 FREESTYLE RELAY – Final

  • World Record: United States (2018) – 1:21.80
  • European Record: France (2008) – 1:20.77
  • SC Euros Record: France (2008) – 1:20.77

Top 8:

  1. Great Britain – 1:22.52
  2. Italy – 1:23.14
  3. Greece – 1:23.27
  4. Netherlands – 1:24.88
  5. Hungary – 1:25.71
  6. Estonia – 1:25.87
  7. Romania – 1:25.93
  8. Finland – 1:26.57

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder/co-owner of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!