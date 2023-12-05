WATCH: Select Day 1 Race Videos from 2023 European SC Swimming Championships

2023 EUROPEAN SHORT COURSE SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 1 of the 2023 European Aquatics Championships saw a gaggle of National Records fall, with Great Britain, Ireland, and Sweden picking up gold medals through the first four events.

A few of the day’s race videos have appeared on the internet so far thanks to Twitter user Mr. Carter, including Ben Proud‘s stunning relay leadoff split 20.5), and fast heat winners in the 100 fly from Noe Ponti and Maxime Grousset.

WOMEN’S 400 IM – Final

World Record: Mireia Belmonte (ESP) – 4:18.94 (2017)

European Record: Mireia Belmonte (ESP) – 4:18.94 (2017)

SC Euros Record: Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 4:19.46 (2015)

Top 8:

Abbie Wood (GBR) – 4:27.45 Freya Colbert (GBR) – 4:29.04 Ellen Walshe (IRL) – 4:29.64 Zsuzsanna Jakabos (HUN) – 4:32.87 Lara Grangeon (FRA) – 4:35.41 Lisa Nystrand (SWE) – 4:37.07 Anja Crevar (SRB) – 4:38.66 Louna Kasvio (FIN) – 4:39.73

MEN’S 400 FREESTYLE – Final

World Record: Yannick Agnel (FRA) – 3:32.25 (2012)

European Record: Yannick Agnel (FRA) – 3:32.25 (2012)

SC Euros Record: Danas Rapsys (LTU) – 3:33.20 (2019)

Top 8:

CE (25M) – 🏊‍♂️ 400M NAGE LIBRE 🥇 Daniel Wiffen 🇮🇪 3:35.47 NR

🥈 Danas Rapsys 🇱🇹 3:37.80

🥉 Lucas Henveaux 🇧🇪 3:37.91 NR #LENOtopeni2023 #Natation pic.twitter.com/Oolbn86xtk — MR.CARTER (@NelsonCarterJr) December 5, 2023

WOMEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – Semi-Finals

World Record: Ranomi Kromowidjojo (NED) – 22.93 (2017)

European Record: Ranomi Kromowidjojo (NED) – 22.93 (2017)

SC Euros Record: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 23.12 (2021)

Top 8 Advancing to the Final:

Beryl’s Heat:

🏊‍♀️ Béryl Gastaldello 🇫🇷 réalise le meilleur temps des demi-finales du 50m nage libre 23.77 devant Michelle Coleman 🇸🇪 23.78 et Anna Hopkin 🇬🇧 23.86 La française lance bien sa semaine ! #Natation #LENOtopeni2023 pic.twitter.com/fTpVV18Hze — MR.CARTER (@NelsonCarterJr) December 5, 2023

MEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE – Semi-Finals

World Record: Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 22.11 (2022)

European Record: Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 22.11 (2022)

SC Euros Record: Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 22.47 (2021)

Top 8 Advancing to the Final:

French swimmer Mewen Tomac posted the only sub-23 performance of the session, claiming the top seed in 22.91. Ole Braunschweig of Germany (23.04), Theirry Bollin of Switzerland (23.10), Ralf Tribunstov (23.13), Lorenzo Mora (23.16), Shane Ryan (23.19), Apostolos Christou (23.19), and Miroslav Knedla (23.26) rounded out the rest of the field, and were separated by just two tenths of a second.

3rd through 8th is only separated by 0.16 heading into the championship final tomorrow, so it looks to be an exciting battle to see who earns a podium position.

WOMEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – Semi-Finals

World Record: Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) / Alia Atkinson (JAM) – 1:02.36 (2013/2014/2016)

European Record: Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) – 1:02.36 (2013)

SC Euros Record: Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) – 1:02.92 (2013)

Top 8 Advancing to the Final:

MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – Semi-Finals

World Record: Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 47.78 (2020)

European Record: Yevgeny Korotyshkin (RUS) – 48.48 (2009)

SC Euros Record: Yevgeny Korotyshkin (RUS) – 48.93 (2009)

Top 8 Advancing to the Final:

Semifinal 1:

🏊‍♂️ Le tessinois Noè Ponti 🇨🇭 domine les demi-finales du 100m papillon en 48.61 CR NR devant le champion du monde en grand bassin Maxime Grousset 🇫🇷 48.94 RF et Daniel Gracik 🇨🇿 50.02 NR #Natation #LENOtopeni2023 pic.twitter.com/CoGLoB02nB — MR.CARTER (@NelsonCarterJr) December 5, 2023

Semifinal 2:

🏊‍♂️ Maxime Grousset 🇫🇷 vient d’améliorer son RECORD DE FRANCE du 100m papillon en demi-finale du 100m papillon à #LENOtopeni2023 48.94 (22.86/26.08) 🔥#Natation

pic.twitter.com/OXECC6BLZ3 — MR.CARTER (@NelsonCarterJr) December 5, 2023

WOMEN’S 4×50 FREESTYLE RELAY – Final

World Record: Netherlands (2020) – 1:32.50

European Record: Netherlands (2020) – 1:32.50

SC Euros Record: Netherlands (2009) – 1:33.52

Top 8:

Sweden – 1:35.60 Italy – 1:36.92 Great Britain – 1:37.19 Denmark – 1:37.38 Netherlands – 1:37.98 Hungary – 1:38.49 Slovakia – 1:38.79 Finland – 1:39.70

MEN’S 4×50 FREESTYLE RELAY – Final

World Record: United States (2018) – 1:21.80

European Record: France (2008) – 1:20.77

SC Euros Record: France (2008) – 1:20.77

Top 8:

Great Britain – 1:22.52 Italy – 1:23.14 Greece – 1:23.27 Netherlands – 1:24.88 Hungary – 1:25.71 Estonia – 1:25.87 Romania – 1:25.93 Finland – 1:26.57