WATCH: Second Trailer For “Katinka The Movie” Documentary Released

The second teaser trailer for Katinka The Movie has been released as is available to watch now. The film, produced, “Szupermodern Stúdió”, is a detailed account of Katinka Hosszu‘s early rise to prominence, her triple gold medal performance at the Rio 2016 Olympics, and her recent preparation for the Tokyo Olympics in the summer of 2021.

The trailer reveals that the film will provide a glimpse into how Hosszu was required to adjust her training regimen when the COVID-19 pandemic brought about the long-term widespread cancellation of swimming competitions. Hosszu has long been known for her tendency to race frequently and far more than her fellow elite-level athletes, thus giving her the title of ‘Iron Lady’.

Hosszu remarks in the trailer that when competition had been suspended more an extended period of time, “it [felt] like [they] got some extra time. For everything really”, suggesting that she used the time to focus on training and on getting into shape heading into what would be another Olympic year.

The trailer then shows a clip of Hosszu racing at the International Swimming League’s 2020 season which took place in the fall of 2020 in her home country of Hungary. Hosszu was notably weak throughout ISL 2020 relative to her past performances on the international stage. Hosszu fell short in a number of races including many in which she was the world record holder at the time such as the 200 backstroke (Australia’s Kaylee McKeown has since lowered that mark), as well as in events in which she still holds the world records such as the 100 IM and 200 IM. The particular clip in the trailer shows a particular race from Match 9 when she came 4th to Yui Ohashi, Sakiko Shimizu, and Tessa Cieplucha in the 400 IM, swimming a 4:32.29 which was 13 seconds slower than her 4:19.46 PB from back in 2015. At that meet, Hosszu also wound up in last place in the 100 IM with a 59.83 compared to her world record of 56.51 which she set in 2017.

Hosszu gives candid feedback on her ISL 2020 performance, stating “I’m very pissed when I swim like this. This really lights the fire inside me” and goes on to say “it will feel much better to win again… to come back from here.” Hosszu recently delivered more promising results heading into the Olympic summer by winning a gold, silver, and bronze medal in the 400 IM, 200 fly, and 200 IM, respectively at the 2021 European Swimming Championships. While her peak performances would have landed Hosszu on top on all three of those podiums, it is likely that she was not fully tapered at Euros with only weeks to go until the Olympic Games. Hosszu is expected to compete for Hungary in Tokyo and will go in as defending champ in the 200 back, 200 IM, and 400 IM.

Katinka The Movie is set to be released in theaters in December of 2021.