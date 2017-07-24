WATCH: Race Video Of Dressel’s American Record 100 Free

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

From Karl Ortegon’s Day 1 Finals Recap:

MEN’S 4×100 FREE RELAY – FINAL

WR – 3:08.24, United States: 11 AUG 2008

CR – 3:09.21, United States: 26 JUL 2009

USA 3:10.06 Brazil 3:10.34 Hungary 3:11.99

Caeleb Dressel. His spot in the limelight might begin at this meet. He already blasted an American record in the 50 fly earlier in the session, and he then led off this relay with a 47.26, taking down David Walters’ American record in that, too. The Americans were out to a sizable lead thanks to Dressel, with Brazil on their tails the whole time. Things got dicey between Townley Haas‘s and Blake Pieroni‘s legs, and the pressure was definitely on for Nathan Adrian.

Diving in against Bruno Fratus, Adrian had a very small lead, and his anchor duty skills would be tested once again. Fratus kept it close, but Adrian muscled it out to the wall to give Team USA the gold at 3:10.06. Brazil settled for 2nd at 3:10.34, though Marcelo Chierighini had a 46.85 split.

Hungary came out of nowhere for the bronze– they were not medal contenders on paper before this meet started. Dominik Kozma broke his Hungarian record from prelims with a 48.26, and the heroic split from Richard Bohus (47.21) really made the difference for them.