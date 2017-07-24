WATCH: Race Video Of Dressel’s American Record 100 Free

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

From Karl Ortegon’s Day 1 Finals Recap:

MEN’S 4×100 FREE RELAY – FINAL

  • WR – 3:08.24, United States: 11 AUG 2008
  • CR – 3:09.21, United States: 26 JUL 2009
  1. USA 3:10.06
  2. Brazil 3:10.34
  3. Hungary 3:11.99

Caeleb Dressel. His spot in the limelight might begin at this meet. He already blasted an American record in the 50 fly earlier in the session, and he then led off this relay with a 47.26, taking down David Walters’ American record in that, too. The Americans were out to a sizable lead thanks to Dressel, with Brazil on their tails the whole time. Things got dicey between Townley Haas‘s and Blake Pieroni‘s legs, and the pressure was definitely on for Nathan Adrian.

Diving in against Bruno Fratus, Adrian had a very small lead, and his anchor duty skills would be tested once again. Fratus kept it close, but Adrian muscled it out to the wall to give Team USA the gold at 3:10.06. Brazil settled for 2nd at 3:10.34, though Marcelo Chierighini had a 46.85 split.

Hungary came out of nowhere for the bronze– they were not medal contenders on paper before this meet started. Dominik Kozma broke his Hungarian record from prelims with a 48.26, and the heroic split from Richard Bohus (47.21) really made the difference for them.

Leave a Reply

15 Comments on "WATCH: Race Video Of Dressel’s American Record 100 Free"

re-evaluate

Can we respect the fact that Dressel has a legitimate chance to win 7 Gold medals at this meet? Along with others such as Ledecky, Hosszu, so forth… But I think Dressel and Ledecky have the best chance at actually achieving that number of golds.

1 hour 19 minutes ago
Zanna

Ledecky can only win max of 6 golds.

1 hour 13 minutes ago
Rafael

Relay favors Dressel and Ledecky.. individually no one can get more than 4 and on that place Ledecky and Sjostrom seem to be more of a sure bet.. Katinka gave up the 100 back, so she will go for 3 at most.. Dressel biggest threat for 4 will be the fly (50 specially)

1 hour 11 minutes ago
ColinB

Definite legit chance, but so much has to come together. I don’t see him repeating this 100 free time, he’s a true team player and I think really stepped up plus first swim of the meet… I think dogfight between Dressel/Mcevoy/Adrian for 47 mid to win it.
IMO the 50 fly is going to be the hardest to nail, followed by 100 Free then 100fly and best chance 50 Free.

57 minutes 4 seconds ago
Swimmer

But at the Olympics and every NCAA meet before 2017’s he’s been faster individually than he has been on a relay even when he went with a relay start…. I won’t accuse him of not being a team player because I don’t know him personally and relay’s can be nerve racking but based on the stats i’d say he has a decent shot a replicating his AR or even going faster.

36 minutes 2 seconds ago
Provel

It will be between dressel adrian and scott

29 minutes 15 seconds ago
Swimmer?

Adrian is not in the shape to medal. He split a 47.25 on the relay which is like what he went at Trials in a flat start 47.96. 21.8 won’t be a factor unfortunately.

20 minutes 48 seconds ago
Wallaby

47.25 off a .3 reaction time. So 47.5-6

2 minutes 44 seconds ago
ColinB

But 8 total medals a possible lock if they put him on the 4x 200 as well as mixed.

54 minutes 24 seconds ago
Swimmer?

No way is he on 4×200 free relay

19 minutes 59 seconds ago
Sir Swimsalot

What did McEvoy split?

46 minutes 3 seconds ago
Zanna

48.04 3rd leg.

42 minutes 15 seconds ago
Rafael

Same time he did on a flat start.. Kinda disappointing

40 minutes 47 seconds ago
Swimmer?

If Dressel wins
50 free
100 free
50 fly
100 fly
3 relays then we know that this guy has more potential than any male swimmer besides Phelps.

22 minutes 27 seconds ago
Rafael

Won´t think we could say he is better than Thorpe, Sun, PVDH.. winning that he can get into the top of history… but some guys, specially Thorpe level is on another game..

11 minutes 49 seconds ago
About Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson just can’t stay away from the pool. A competitive career of almost two decades wasn’t enough for this Minnesotan, who continues to get his daily chlorine fix. A lifelong lover of writing, Jared now combines the two passions as Senior Reporter for SwimSwam.com, covering swimming at every level. He’s an …

