WATCH: Luka Mijatovic Lower Own NAG Record in Boys 400 Free on Night 3 Summer Juniors

2023 SUMMER JUNIOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

The streak continued on night 3 as another two meet records (including one national age group record) went down, making it the third day in a row where at least two meet records have gone down.

GIRLS’ 400 METER FREESTYLE – FINALS

Jr World: 3:56.08 – Summer McIntosh (2023)

Meet: 4:07.26 – G Ryan (2012)

Girls’ 13-14 NAG: 4:07.15 – Sippy Woodhead (1978)

Girls’ 15-16 NAG: 3:59.82 – Katie Ledecky (2013)

Girls’ 17-18 NAG: 3:58.37 – Katie Ledecky (2014)

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: 4:15.49

Podium:

Cavan Gormsen (LIAC), 4:10.18 Bailey Hartman (CROW), 4:10.59 Kate Hurst (SCAR), 4:11.71 Kayla Han (RMDA), 4:11.88 Lynsey Bowen (CSC), 4:12.44 Madi Mintenko (PPA), 4:12.63 Lainey Mullins (SSC), 4:15.50 Katie McCarthy (EDI), 4:18.91

Virginia commits Cavan Gormsen and Bailey Hartman battled it out to kick off the night. Gormsen came in as the top seed and pulled away for the win in a 4:10.18.

BOYS’ 400 METER FREESTYLE – FINALS

Jr World: 3:44.60 – Mack Horton (2014)

Meet: 3:50.82 – Norvin Clontz (2022)

Boys’ 13-14 NAG: 3:53.19 – Luka Mijatovic (2023)

Boys’ 15-16 NAG: 3:50.68 – Larsen Jensen (2002)

Boys’ 17-18 NAG: 3:46.08 – Larsen Jensen (2004)

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: 3:55.59

Podium:

Aaron Shackell (CSC), 3:47.00M Luke Whitlock (FAST), 3:51.77 Luka Mijatovic (PLS), 3:52.01 Nathan Szobota (NOVA), 3:53.51 Sean Green (LIAC), 3:54.10 Aiden Hammer (KING), 3:55.02 Bobby DiNunzio (TIDE), 3:55.89 Norvin Clontz (MAC), 3:56.95

Aaron Shackell dropped a huge personal best to become tied for the #3 fastest 17-18 US performer in the event. Also highlighting the final was 14 year old Luka Mijatovic who lowered his own national age group record by over a second.

GIRLS’ 100 METER BUTTERFLY – FINALS

Jr World: 56.43 – Claire Curzan (2021)

Meet: 58.33 – Alex Shackell (2022)

Girls’ 13-14 NAG: 58.61 – Claire Curzan (2019)

Girls’ 15-16 NAG: 56.20 – Claire Curzan (2021)

Girls’ 17-18 NAG: 55.66 – Torri Huske (2021)

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: 1:00.19

Podium:

Tess Howley (LIAC), 58.99 Bailey Hartman (CROW), 59.09 Annie Jia (UDAC), 59.20 Caroline Bricker (PPA), 59.32 Anna Boemer (SOLO), 59.98 Audrey Derivaux (JW), 1:00.02 Maggie Schalow (NOVA), 1:00.33 Kelsey Zhang (PASA), 1:00.81

Virginia commits led the way once again as Tess Howley swam a personal best and Bailey Hartman was second. Earlier in the meet, Howley set a meet record in the 200 fly.

BOYS’ 100 METER BUTTERFLY – FINALS

Jr World: 50.62 – Kristof Milak (2017)

Meet: 51.88 – Andrei Minakov (2018)

Boys’ 13-14 NAG: 53.27 – Thomas Heilman (2021)

Boys’ 15-16 NAG: 51.19 – Thomas Heilman (2023)

Boys’ 17-18 NAG: 51.10 – Michael Phelps (2003)

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: 53.59

Podium:

Rowan Cox (TXLA), 53.10 August Vetsch (NEP), 53.40 Spencer Nicholas (SAC), 53.43 David Schmitt (EVO), 53.47 Jacob Wimberly (TFA), 53.52 Colin Geer (GWSC), 53.93 Campbell McKean (BEND), 54.33 Maximus Williamson (LAC), 54.43

Rowan Cox got his hands on the wall first after swimming the fastest time in prelims. His time stands as the #8 fastest ever in the 17-18 age group.

GIRLS’ 200 METER BACKSTROKE – FINALS

Jr World: 2:03.35 – Regan Smith (2019)

Meet: 2:09.04 – Kylie Stewart (2013)

Girls’ 13-14 NAG: 2:09.16 – Missy Franklin (2009)

Girls’ 15-16 NAG: 2:05.10 – Missy Franklin (2011)

Girls’ 17-18 NAG: 2:03.35 – Regan Smith (2019)

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: 2:13.59

Podium:

Ellie Clarke (CSC), 2:13.52 Audrey Derivaux (JW), 2:13.54 Sylvia Roy (MLAC), 2:14.26 Alexa Conner (SSC), 2:14.39 Erica Jaffe (SMST), 2:14.91 Kate Hotem (NOVA), 2:15.24 Mira Keller (STAR), 2:15.64 Hayden Gibson (HAWG), 2:16.66

13 year olds Ellie Clarke and Audrey Derivaux led the way as the only two swimmers under the Olympic Trials cut. They now sit as the #19 and #20 fastest in the 13-14 age group of all time.

BOYS’ 200 METER BACKSTROKE – FINALS

Jr World: 1:55.14 – Kliment Kolesnikov (2017)

Meet: 1:58.42 – Josh Zuchowski (2022)

Boys’ 13-14 NAG: 2:00.28 – Keaton Jones (2019)

Boys’ 15-16 NAG: 1:57.03 – Aaron Peirsol (2000)

Boys’ 17-18 NAG: 1:55.15 – Aaron Peirsol (2002)

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: 2:01.69

Podium:

Caleb Maldari (MAC), 1:59.27 Humberto Najera (EVO), 2:00.14 Gavin Keogh (FAC), 2:00.64 Adriano Arioti (RMSC), 2:00.66 Martin Perecinsky (LIAC), 2:01.22 Jonny Marshall (FAST), 2:02.34 Baylor Stanton (GA), 2:02.94 James Bennison (WAVE), 2:04.57

Caleb Maldari had a strong last 50 to win the boys 200 back in the only sub-2:00 time with a 1:59.27.

GIRLS’ 200 METER FREESTYLE RELAY – TIMED FINALS

Meet: 1:42.87 – Elmbrook Swim Club (2022)

Girls’ 15-16 NAG: 1:44.53 – Scottsdale Aquatic Club (2013)

Girls’ 17-18 NAG: 1:44.34 – Elevation Athletics (2022)

Girls’ 15-18 NAG: 1:42.29 – Carmel Swim Club (2014)

Podium:

Carmel Swim Club, 1:42.32 Nitro Swimming, 1:43.55 Bolles School, 1:43.73 Bellevue Club, 1:44.15 Crow Canyon Sharks, 1:44.41 Fisher Area, 1:44.77 Palo Alto Stanford, 1:45.12 Aquajets Swim Team, 1:45.46

The Carmel girls touch the wall second in their heat, but a disqualification places them first. They also broke the meet record and were 0.03 seconds off of the NAG record.

BOYS’ 200 METER FREESTYLE RELAY – TIMED FINALS

Meet: 1:32.26 – Dynamo Swim Club (2022)

Boys’ 15-16 NAG: 1:33.38 – Allegheny North Swim Club (2017)

Boys’ 17-18 NAG: 1:32.26 – Dynamo Swim Club (2022)

Boys’ 15-18 NAG: 1:32.26 – Dynamo Swim Club (2022)

Podium:

Lakeside Aquatic Club, 1:31.09 Rose Bowl, 1:31.46 Bolles School, 1:32.35 Nitro Swimming, 1:32.67 Texas Ford Aquatics, 1:33.34 Carmel Swim Club, 1:33.56 Irvine Novaquatics / SwimMAC Carolina, 1:33.83

After breaking the 4×200 NAG record a night ago, Lakeside Aquatic Club broke the 15-18 NAG with a 1:31.09. That broke Dynamo’s NAG and meet record.