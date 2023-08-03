WATCH: Luka Mijatovic Lower Own NAG Record in Boys 400 Free on Night 3 Summer Juniors

2023 SUMMER JUNIOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- July 31 – August 4, 2023
- Prelims 9AM, finals 5PM (Pacific Time)
- LCM (50 meters)
- William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, California, United States
- Meet Central
- Pre-Scratch Timelines
- Pre-Scratch Psych Sheet
- Girls meet preview
- Boys meet preview
- Live Results
- Live Stream
- Day 3 Finals Live Recap
The streak continued on night 3 as another two meet records (including one national age group record) went down, making it the third day in a row where at least two meet records have gone down.
GIRLS’ 400 METER FREESTYLE – FINALS
- Jr World: 3:56.08 – Summer McIntosh (2023)
- Meet: 4:07.26 – G Ryan (2012)
- Girls’ 13-14 NAG: 4:07.15 – Sippy Woodhead (1978)
- Girls’ 15-16 NAG: 3:59.82 – Katie Ledecky (2013)
- Girls’ 17-18 NAG: 3:58.37 – Katie Ledecky (2014)
- 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: 4:15.49
Podium:
- Cavan Gormsen (LIAC), 4:10.18
- Bailey Hartman (CROW), 4:10.59
- Kate Hurst (SCAR), 4:11.71
- Kayla Han (RMDA), 4:11.88
- Lynsey Bowen (CSC), 4:12.44
- Madi Mintenko (PPA), 4:12.63
- Lainey Mullins (SSC), 4:15.50
- Katie McCarthy (EDI), 4:18.91
Virginia commits Cavan Gormsen and Bailey Hartman battled it out to kick off the night. Gormsen came in as the top seed and pulled away for the win in a 4:10.18.
BOYS’ 400 METER FREESTYLE – FINALS
- Jr World: 3:44.60 – Mack Horton (2014)
Meet: 3:50.82 – Norvin Clontz (2022) Boys’ 13-14 NAG: 3:53.19 – Luka Mijatovic (2023)
- Boys’ 15-16 NAG: 3:50.68 – Larsen Jensen (2002)
- Boys’ 17-18 NAG: 3:46.08 – Larsen Jensen (2004)
- 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: 3:55.59
Podium:
- Aaron Shackell (CSC), 3:47.00M
- Luke Whitlock (FAST), 3:51.77
- Luka Mijatovic (PLS), 3:52.01
- Nathan Szobota (NOVA), 3:53.51
- Sean Green (LIAC), 3:54.10
- Aiden Hammer (KING), 3:55.02
- Bobby DiNunzio (TIDE), 3:55.89
- Norvin Clontz (MAC), 3:56.95
Aaron Shackell dropped a huge personal best to become tied for the #3 fastest 17-18 US performer in the event. Also highlighting the final was 14 year old Luka Mijatovic who lowered his own national age group record by over a second.
GIRLS’ 100 METER BUTTERFLY – FINALS
- Jr World: 56.43 – Claire Curzan (2021)
- Meet: 58.33 – Alex Shackell (2022)
- Girls’ 13-14 NAG: 58.61 – Claire Curzan (2019)
- Girls’ 15-16 NAG: 56.20 – Claire Curzan (2021)
- Girls’ 17-18 NAG: 55.66 – Torri Huske (2021)
- 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: 1:00.19
Podium:
- Tess Howley (LIAC), 58.99
- Bailey Hartman (CROW), 59.09
- Annie Jia (UDAC), 59.20
- Caroline Bricker (PPA), 59.32
- Anna Boemer (SOLO), 59.98
- Audrey Derivaux (JW), 1:00.02
- Maggie Schalow (NOVA), 1:00.33
- Kelsey Zhang (PASA), 1:00.81
Virginia commits led the way once again as Tess Howley swam a personal best and Bailey Hartman was second. Earlier in the meet, Howley set a meet record in the 200 fly.
BOYS’ 100 METER BUTTERFLY – FINALS
- Jr World: 50.62 – Kristof Milak (2017)
- Meet: 51.88 – Andrei Minakov (2018)
- Boys’ 13-14 NAG: 53.27 – Thomas Heilman (2021)
- Boys’ 15-16 NAG: 51.19 – Thomas Heilman (2023)
- Boys’ 17-18 NAG: 51.10 – Michael Phelps (2003)
- 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: 53.59
Podium:
- Rowan Cox (TXLA), 53.10
- August Vetsch (NEP), 53.40
- Spencer Nicholas (SAC), 53.43
- David Schmitt (EVO), 53.47
- Jacob Wimberly (TFA), 53.52
- Colin Geer (GWSC), 53.93
- Campbell McKean (BEND), 54.33
- Maximus Williamson (LAC), 54.43
Rowan Cox got his hands on the wall first after swimming the fastest time in prelims. His time stands as the #8 fastest ever in the 17-18 age group.
GIRLS’ 200 METER BACKSTROKE – FINALS
- Jr World: 2:03.35 – Regan Smith (2019)
- Meet: 2:09.04 – Kylie Stewart (2013)
- Girls’ 13-14 NAG: 2:09.16 – Missy Franklin (2009)
- Girls’ 15-16 NAG: 2:05.10 – Missy Franklin (2011)
- Girls’ 17-18 NAG: 2:03.35 – Regan Smith (2019)
- 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: 2:13.59
Podium:
- Ellie Clarke (CSC), 2:13.52
- Audrey Derivaux (JW), 2:13.54
- Sylvia Roy (MLAC), 2:14.26
- Alexa Conner (SSC), 2:14.39
- Erica Jaffe (SMST), 2:14.91
- Kate Hotem (NOVA), 2:15.24
- Mira Keller (STAR), 2:15.64
- Hayden Gibson (HAWG), 2:16.66
13 year olds Ellie Clarke and Audrey Derivaux led the way as the only two swimmers under the Olympic Trials cut. They now sit as the #19 and #20 fastest in the 13-14 age group of all time.
BOYS’ 200 METER BACKSTROKE – FINALS
- Jr World: 1:55.14 – Kliment Kolesnikov (2017)
- Meet: 1:58.42 – Josh Zuchowski (2022)
- Boys’ 13-14 NAG: 2:00.28 – Keaton Jones (2019)
- Boys’ 15-16 NAG: 1:57.03 – Aaron Peirsol (2000)
- Boys’ 17-18 NAG: 1:55.15 – Aaron Peirsol (2002)
- 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: 2:01.69
Podium:
- Caleb Maldari (MAC), 1:59.27
- Humberto Najera (EVO), 2:00.14
- Gavin Keogh (FAC), 2:00.64
- Adriano Arioti (RMSC), 2:00.66
- Martin Perecinsky (LIAC), 2:01.22
- Jonny Marshall (FAST), 2:02.34
- Baylor Stanton (GA), 2:02.94
- James Bennison (WAVE), 2:04.57
Caleb Maldari had a strong last 50 to win the boys 200 back in the only sub-2:00 time with a 1:59.27.
GIRLS’ 200 METER FREESTYLE RELAY – TIMED FINALS
Meet: 1:42.87 – Elmbrook Swim Club (2022)
- Girls’ 15-16 NAG: 1:44.53 – Scottsdale Aquatic Club (2013)
- Girls’ 17-18 NAG: 1:44.34 – Elevation Athletics (2022)
- Girls’ 15-18 NAG: 1:42.29 – Carmel Swim Club (2014)
Podium:
- Carmel Swim Club, 1:42.32
- Nitro Swimming, 1:43.55
- Bolles School, 1:43.73
- Bellevue Club, 1:44.15
- Crow Canyon Sharks, 1:44.41
- Fisher Area, 1:44.77
- Palo Alto Stanford, 1:45.12
- Aquajets Swim Team, 1:45.46
The Carmel girls touch the wall second in their heat, but a disqualification places them first. They also broke the meet record and were 0.03 seconds off of the NAG record.
BOYS’ 200 METER FREESTYLE RELAY – TIMED FINALS
Meet: 1:32.26 – Dynamo Swim Club (2022)
- Boys’ 15-16 NAG: 1:33.38 – Allegheny North Swim Club (2017)
- Boys’ 17-18 NAG: 1:32.26 – Dynamo Swim Club (2022)
- Boys’ 15-18 NAG: 1:32.26 – Dynamo Swim Club (2022)
Podium:
- Lakeside Aquatic Club, 1:31.09
- Rose Bowl, 1:31.46
- Bolles School, 1:32.35
- Nitro Swimming, 1:32.67
- Texas Ford Aquatics, 1:33.34
- Carmel Swim Club, 1:33.56
- Irvine Novaquatics / SwimMAC Carolina, 1:33.83
After breaking the 4×200 NAG record a night ago, Lakeside Aquatic Club broke the 15-18 NAG with a 1:31.09. That broke Dynamo’s NAG and meet record.