Thirteen-Year-Olds Maggie Dickinson, Max Garbacz Shine At Wisconsin LSC Championships

2023 Wisconsin 13 & Over Long Course Championships

Schroeder YMCA came out on top over Elmbrook in the combined team race at the 2023 Wisconsin 13&O Long Course Championships in Brown Deer last weekend, with several swimmers producing noteworthy times during the four-day competition.

The top performer on the girls’ side was Schroeder YMCA’s Maggie Dickinson, who cracked the top 10 among 13-year-olds in the U.S. with her performance in the 50 backstroke.

Entering the meet with a personal best of 31.23 from August of 2022, Dickinson dropped a time of 29.85 in the 50 back final, slotting her into ninth all-time for 13-year-olds and fourth in the 13-14 age group this season.

Dickinson also fired off a time of 1:04.02 in the 100 back leading off Schroeder’s medley relay, winning the individual final in 1:04.06, which fell just shy of her newly-minted PB of 1:03.68 set in mid-July at the Speedo Sectionals in Des Moines. That time ranks her 22nd all-time among 13-year-old Americans.

In the 200 back, Dickinson picked up a Junior National Cut in a time of 2:17.66, ranking her 30th all-time among 13-year-olds.

She also earned a win in the 50 fly (28.95) and added runner-up finishes in the 50 free (27.02) and 200 free (2:10.57), setting new best times in all three as she earned the High Point Award for 13-14 girls.

On the boys’ side, the show was stolen by another 13-year-old, Madison Aquatic Club’s Max Garbacz, who knocked off nearly two and a half seconds to unleash a very impressive performance in the 200 IM.

Garbacz brought his best time down from 2:15.43 to 2:13.00 in the event, placing second to 14-year-old Ryan Wanner (2:10.62) to move into 26th all-time among 13-year-old boys in the U.S.

Garbacz picked up a win in the 200 fly (2:15.11) and added runner-up finishes in the 200 back (2:12.92), 100 back (1:01.69 relay, 1:02.26 final) and 400 IM (4:41.75), setting new best times in all of them.

Wanner, who represents the Waukesha Express Swim Team, won six individual events in the 13-14 age group, including personal best times of 2:10.62 in the 200 IM, 4:40.62 in the 400 IM and 2:25.67 in the 200 breast.

The 200 IM performance ranks him 91st all-time in the boys’ 13-14 age group, while the 200 breast swim was just two tenths outside of cracking the top 100.

Wanner tied with McFarland Spartan Sharks swimmer Blake TeBeest for the High Point Award for 13-14 boys, as TeBeest also reeled off six wins, including notable times of 27.49 in the 50 back and 59.42 in the 100 back.

The 100 back swim ranks him 80th all-time in the 13-14 age group.

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

Rocket Aquatics’ Faith Johnson was the High Point winner in the girls’ 15 & over age group, as the 19-year-old won five events, including a new PB of 2:16.45 in the 200 back and a season-best 1:02.95 in the 100 back.

was the High Point winner in the girls’ 15 & over age group, as the 19-year-old won five events, including a new PB of 2:16.45 in the 200 back and a season-best 1:02.95 in the 100 back. Junior Pan Pacific Championship gold medalist Maggie Wanezek was in action for Elmbrook Swim Club, swimming some of her secondary events and collecting wins and best times in the 200 free (2:03.18) and 200 IM (2:17.71).

was in action for Elmbrook Swim Club, swimming some of her secondary events and collecting wins and best times in the 200 free (2:03.18) and 200 IM (2:17.71). Cale TeBeest , Blake’s brother who is also 14, dropped a blistering time of 25.93 to win the boys’ 13-14 50 fly, ranking him second in the age group this season. He also won the 100 fly in 58.98 and was second in the 50 free (24.67).

, Blake’s brother who is also 14, dropped a blistering time of 25.93 to win the boys’ 13-14 50 fly, ranking him second in the age group this season. He also won the 100 fly in 58.98 and was second in the 50 free (24.67). Elmbrook’s Anakin Fischer was the High Point winner for 15 & over boys, as the 17-year-old earned four victories, including hitting Juniors Cuts and personal bests in the 200 free (1:55.31) and 100 breast (1:06.40).

