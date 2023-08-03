Winter Juniors Qualifier Drew Henry To Stay In State With Commitment to Pitt

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Drew Henry from Bensalem, PA has announced his commitment to continue his academic and athletic careers at Pitt beginning in the 2023-2024 school year.

“I’m grateful to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Pittsburgh! Thank you to my family, friends, teammates, and coaches for supporting me along the way. Also thank you to the Pitt swim and dive coaching staff for giving me the opportunity. Hype to join the family!🔵🟡 #H2P#Pittcommit”

Henry competes for NRG Swimming out of Levitown, PA. At the beginning of July, Henry competed at the Middle Atlantic Championships. There he was highlighted by a win in the 200 back, swimming a personal best time of a 2:04.16. He also finished second in the 400 IM swimming a best time of 4:34.96 and was seventh in the 100 back in a 1:00.02.

This past spring, Henry swam numerous personal bests at the Middle Atlantic Senior Championships. There swam personal bests as he was fourth in the 200 back (1:48.81), 10th in the 1000 free (9:32.67), and 18th in the 100 breast (59.67). He also was third in the 400 IM in a 3:58.78 just off his best time of a 3:58.14 which he had swam a few weeks prior at spring NCSAs. Notably, he dropped almost three seconds in the 400 IM over the last year.

Henry’s best SCY times are:

200 IM: 1:51.60

400 IM: 3:58.14

100 back: 51.95

200 back:1:48.81

The Pitt men finished seventh out of 12 teams this past season at ACCs, the school’s highest finish ever. It took times of 1:46.37 in the 200 IM, 3:52.21 in the 400 IM, and a 1:45.03 in the 200 back to earn a second swim.

The Pitt men graduated over half of their individual points this past season and will enter their second season under head coach Chase Kreitler. The team returns 0 points in the IM events so picking up points there would be very valuable.

Henry will arrive this fall as a member of the class of 2027 along with Andrei Vaskovskii, Michal Piela, Drew Heck, and Josh Smith.

