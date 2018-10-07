WATCH LIVE: Swimming at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games

2018 YOUTH OLYMPIC GAMES
- October 6th-18th, 2018
- Swimming Portion: Octoer 7th-12th, 2018
- Buenos Aires, Argentina
- Schedule/Results
- Entries
A live stream is available for the swimming portion of the 2018 Youth Olympic Games, which began on Sunday in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
The competition pits athletes born between 1 January 2000 and 31 December 2003 against each other, with smaller rosters than we’re used to at international meets: a maximum of 8 per country (4 boys and 4 girls).
Watch the live streaming on Channel 3 of the Youth Olympic Games livestream channel here:
Are there going to be live results on SwimSwam?
Nswim – there will be for the rest of the meet.
The official results page of YOG is scandalous.