WATCH LIVE: Swimming at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games

A live stream is available for the swimming portion of the 2018 Youth Olympic Games, which began on Sunday in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The competition pits athletes born between 1 January 2000 and 31 December 2003 against each other, with smaller rosters than we’re used to at international meets: a maximum of 8 per country (4 boys and 4 girls).

Watch the live streaming on Channel 3 of the Youth Olympic Games livestream channel here:

Nswim

Are there going to be live results on SwimSwam?

Braden Keith

Nswim – there will be for the rest of the meet.

tkrisz

The official results page of YOG is scandalous.

