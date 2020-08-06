Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

WATCH: Kristof Milak Smashes Michael Phelps’ 200 Fly World Record In 1:50.73

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Originally reported by Reid Carlson

MEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – FINAL

  • World Record: Michael Phelps (United States), 2009, 1:51.51
  • World Junior Record: Kristof Milak (Hungary), 2017, 1:53.89
  • World Championships Record: Michael Phelps (United States), 2009, 1:51.51
  • 2017 Defending World Champion: Chad le Clos (South Africa), 1:53.33

Chad le Clos took the race out fast in a blazing 24.13, pursued by Milak. Le Clos was still under World Record pace at 100, turning in 52.55. Milak turned in 52.88 at the 100, matching Michael Phelps’ World Record split to the hundredth. Milak is ahead of World Record pace at 150, turning in 1:21.57, overtaking le Clos.

Milak buried the field and Phelps’ World Record to touch in an incredible 1:50.73. Milak is now the first swimmer in history to break the 1:51 barrier.

Japan’s Daiya Seto crushed his best time and slipped under 1:54 for the first time to win silver in 1:53.86, while Chad le Clos won bronze in 1:54.15, just ahead of young Italian Federico Burdisso, who touched 4th in 1:54.39.

Milak’s splits were 24.66, 28.22 (52.88), 28.69 (1:21.57), and 29.16 for a total time of 1:50.73. No other swimmer in the field cracked 30 on the final 50 meters with the second-fastest split being a 30.11 from Ukrain’s Denys Kesil who finished 5th in 1:54.79.

American Zach Harting finished 5th in 1:55.69. Brazilian Leonardo de Deus was 7th in 1:55.96, and Hungarian Tamas Kenderesi, the 2016 Olympic bronze medalist, finished 8th in 1:57.10.

MEDALISTS:

5
Leave a Reply

4 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
5 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Michigan Alum

I never thought Phelps’ 2009 WR was that impressive. I can’t believe it took 10 years for it to be broken. Milak proved by breaking through not just 1:51 but 1:52 as well. It won’t be long before we see a sub 1:50.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
23 minutes ago
SAMUEL HUNTINGTON

After some quick searching, I believe the best time since Phelps 2009 besides Milak is Seto from this year with his 1:52.5. I think that shows how impressive the WR was – no one else within a second until Milak. (Phelps and Cseh went 1:52.9s since 2009).

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 minute ago
Irish Ringer

It’s still hard for me to believe he swam a 1:50.73. All those years watching Phelps gradually lower that 200m fly record to 1:51.51 and to see Milak smash it like that at such a young age. That back half was insane.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
16 minutes ago
swimfan210_

I remember a few weeks before the world championships, there was a series about “Which supersuited world records are most in danger?” There were 4 tiers, with 1 being most likely and 4 being least likely. 1:51.51 was in Tier 3. We weren’t expecting Milak to break it in 2019, maybe in 2020. Nothing like proving expectations wrong. And the “SS hype machine” article “Can Milak get the WR?” I doubted it at first, predicting 1:52 low, but he got it. I wonder where the SS hype machine went after just 2 articles.
Also, it’s not this race, but I remember the swim-off. “150 easy, 50 hard”. Both swimmers in the swim-off closed under 29. That was, well…weird.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
13 minutes ago

About Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson swam for nearly twenty years. Then, Jared Anderson stopped swimming and started writing about swimming. He's not sick of swimming yet. Swimming might be sick of him, though. Jared was a YMCA and high school swimmer in northern Minnesota, and spent his college years swimming breaststroke and occasionally pretending …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!

}