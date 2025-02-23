WATCH: Final Day of ACC Championships and Gretchen Walsh Swim Fastest Relay Split Ever

2025 ACC Swimming and Diving Championships

Women’s 1650 Free – Timed Finals

NCAA Record: 15:03.31 – Katie Ledecky, 2017

ACC Record: 15:25.30 – Leah Smith (UVA), 2016

ACC Meet Record: 15:25.30 – Leah Smith (UVA), 2016

2025 NCAA 'A' Cut: 15:52.41

2024 NCAA Invite Time: 16:14.82

Overall Top 8:

Stanford’s Aurora Roghair earned her first ACC title with a strong win tonight in the 1650. Swimming in the fastest heat, Roghair established an early lead and clocked the 2nd-fastest time of her career while winning by ten seconds. Roghair’s time of 15:40.90 was faster than the time she went to take 2nd at NCAAs last year (15:41.11), and it was less than four seconds off her personal best of 15:36.43 from midseason.

Cal’s Maya Geringer set a personal best by almost three seconds, going 15:51.01 for 2nd. Heading into this season, Geringer’s best time was a 15:56.28 she swam while representing Ohio State last year. After transferring to Cal, she swam 15:53.92 at the Minnesota Invite before a further drop today.

Cavan Gormsen, the defending ACC champion in this event, was over 17 seconds faster tonight than she was here last year (16:07.50 to 15:54.04). Gormsen hit a new lifetime best tonight, improving on her 15:57.20 from December 2022, and taking 3rd overall.

Louisville freshman Leticia Fassina Romao, a midseason addition from Brazil, took 4th in 15:58.57 in what appears to be her first 1650 ever. Romao placed 15th in the 1500m ever at last year’s Short Course World Championships.

NC State put two women into the top eight. Chase Travis got under 16 minutes for the first time with a 15:59.15 for 5th place, and Emma Hastings finished 7th in 16:16.60.

The two women from the early heats, Maggie Graves of Notre Dame (16:09.03) and Virginia Tech’s Kate Anderson (16:17.61), had times that held up to place in the top eight overall.

Men’s 1650 Free – Timed Finals

NCAA Record: 14:12.08 – Bobby Finke , 2020

, 2020 ACC Record: 14:24.43 – Anton Ipsen (NCS), 2018

(NCS), 2018 ACC Meet Record: 14:27.93 – Zach Yeadon (ND) – 2020

(ND) – 2020 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 14:37.41

2024 NCAA Invite Time: 14:54.92

Overall Top 8:

For the second year in a row, NC State’s Owen Lloyd touched the wall first. But tonight was his first official ACC title in the event, as last year he was memorably DQ’d in the wake of his post-race celebration, a moment that went viral beyond the world of swimming.

He was five and a half seconds faster tonight than last year, stopping the clock in a lifetime best of 14:31.64. Lloyd’s win is the fourth-straight for the Wolfpack distance crew. NC State’s Lance Norris (14:52.53) and Will Gallant (14:48.80) took 4th and 6th tonight, pushing NC State ahead of UNC in the race for 3rd.

Stanford junior Liam Custer hit his first personal best in over four years to take 2nd in 14:36.44. Cal’s Lucas Henveaux, who came into today with the fastest time in the nation (14:29.74), placed 4th in 14:40.09.

Georgia Tech’s Mert Kilavuz earned a top-five finish in this event for the fourth time in his ACC career, going 14:44.90 tonight for 5th overall out of the early heats. Kilavuz’s best time of 14:40.99 came at the the 2022 NCAA Championships. Tyler Kopp of Cal, who was 2nd coming out of the early heats, finished 8th overall with at time of 14:51.43, a lifetime best.

Eli Shoyat of Louisville hit a lifetime best with a 14:50.05 to take 7th. 2021 champion Jack Hoagland finished 10th in 15:01.06.

Women’s 200 Back – Finals

NCAA Record: 1:46.87 – Claire Curzan , 2024

, 2024 ACC Record: 1:46.87 – Claire Curzan (UVA), 2024

(UVA), 2024 ACC Meet Record: 1:49.61 – Alexia Zevnik (NCS), 2017

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:50.50

2024 NCAA Invite Time: 1:54.01

Top 8:

NCAA record-holder Claire Curzan clocked the 5th-fastest swim ever, going 1:47.38 to easily clear the meet record and win by well over a second. Here’s a quick look at how her splits to compare to her record-setting swim from November.

NC State freshman Leah Shackley knocked over a second off her best time, taking 2nd in 1:48.73 tonight. That time was also under the previous meet record. Fellow Wolfpack freshman Erika Pelaez took 4th in 1:50.56.

Isabelle Stadden of Cal took 3rd in 1:50.30, while last year’s NCAA runner-up, Kennedy Noble of NC State, finished 8th in 1:52.66.

Men’s 200 Back – Finals

NCAA Record: 1:35.37 – Destin Lasco , 2024

, 2024 ACC Record: 1:37.71 – Coleman Stewart (NCS), 2020

ACC Meet Record: 1:37.71 – Coleman Stewart (NCS), 2020

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:38.80

2024 NCAA Invite Time: 1:40.62

Top 8:

There were four Cal Bears in the A-final tonight, but the one who won may have been the least likely of the bunch, on paper. Gabriel Jett isn’t the fastest man ever in the event; that honor belongs to teammate Destin Lasco. And he wasn’t a Paris Olympian, like teammates Keaton Jones and Mewen Tomac.

But tonight he became the fastest man ever in the ACC, clocking a 1:37.19 to beat not only his teammates, but everyone else in the field. Lasco took 2nd in 1:38.21, closely followed by UVA freshman David King, who his second Cavalier record of the week with a time of 1:38.36.

NC State freshman Oleksandr Zheltiakov finished 4th in 1:38.79. Jones took 5th in 1:39.81, followed by NC State’s Daniel Diehl (1:39.95) and Tomac at 1:39.99. Stanford’s Josh Zuchowski took 8th in 1:40.65 after setting a personal best of 1:39.71 in prelims.

This event took a bit leap forward this year. Last year’s winning time of 1:39.21 would’ve 5th tonight, while tonight’s 8th place time would’ve placed 3rd last year.

Florida State’s Michel Arkhangelskiy continued his breakout meet by going 1:38.50 to win the B-final. Heading into today, the FSU record stood at 1:40.37.

Women’s 100 Free – Finals

NCAA Record: 44.83 – Gretchen Walsh , 2024

, 2024 ACC Record: 44.83 – Gretchen Walsh (UVA), 2024

(UVA), 2024 ACC Meet Record: 45.16 – Gretchen Walsh (UVA), 2024

(UVA), 2024 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 47.10

2024 NCAA Invite Time: 48.34

Top 8:

Every time Gretchen Walsh dives into the water, it feels like there’s a chance a record could go down. She didn’t hit one tonight, but “settling” for the 3rd-fastest performance ever with a 45.20 seems pretty satisfying. The only two faster performances all-time are her ACC meet record of 45.16 and her record book-shattering 44.83 from last year’s NCAAs.

Torri Huske moved up to the 6th performer of all time with her 2nd-place effort of 46.09 tonight. UVA freshman Anna Moesch tied her personal best with a 46.76 for 3rd.

The Louisville Cardinals extended their lead for 3rd over Cal with three women in the A-final. Julia Dennis placed 4th with a 47.15, Gabi Albiero took 6th with a 47.69, and Lucy Mehraban placed 7th with a 48.05.

Olivia Nel of NC State touched 5th in 47.69, and Cal freshman Mary-Ambre Moluh took 8th in 48.39.

Men’s 100 Free – Finals

NCAA Record: 39.90 – Caeleb Dressel, 2018

ACC Record: 40.62 – Chris Guiliano (ND), 2024

ACC Meet Record: 40.62 – Chris Guiliano (ND), 2024

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 41.34

2024 NCAA Invite Time: 42.19

Top 8:

Cal senior Jack Alexy claimed his first individual ACC title in his last individual ACC race, taking the 100 free tonight in 41.19. Alexy owns a personal best of 40.59, which he set while taking 3rd at last year’s NCAA championships.

NC State’s Quintin McCarty clocked a personal best to take 2nd in 41.45, his third top-two individual performance of the week. McCarty moved up from his 6th-place finish here last year. Virginia Tech’s Brendan Whitfield shaved 0.01s off his lifetime best, earning 3rd place for the second year in a row, this time with a time of 41.60.

The Wolfpack duo of Jerry Fox (41.67) and Kaii Winkler (41.76) took 4th and 5th, with Winkler, a freshman, swimming a lifetime best.

Alexy’s teammates Bjorn Seeliger (41.86) and Matthew Jensen (41.87) touched with nearly identical times. On paper, the 400 free relay later this session is shaping up to be a battle between Cal and NC State.

Stanford’s Andrei Minakov took 8th in 42.20 after sweeping the fly events earlier this week.

With those three A-finalists, NC State has pushed back Stanford for 2nd, leading 964 to 954.

Women’s 200 Breast – Finals

NCAA Record: 2:01.29 – Kate Douglass , 2023

, 2023 ACC Record: 2:01.29 – Kate Douglass (UVA), 2023

(UVA), 2023 ACC Meet Record: 2:02.24 – Alex Walsh (UVA), 2024

(UVA), 2024 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 2:05.73

2024 NCAA Invite Time: 2:09.55

Top 8:

Virginia fifth-year Alex Walsh won her unprecedented 12th individual ACC title, including her fourth-straight title in this event. Walsh was in control the entire race, as she was the only woman to hit the halfway point in under one minute, and she still had the fastest splits on the back half, to win in 2:03.65.

Stanford junior Lucy Bell took 2nd in a lifetime best of 2:04.60. Bell doesn’t appear to have swum this event at all the first two years of her college career, but she had the fastest time in the NCAA heading into today (2:05.10). Her time tonight appears to keep her at #2 in the nation behind Walsh.

UVA’s Aimee Canny came into today with the #4 time nationally (2:06.70), and she nearly matched that time tonight with a 2:06.70. Virginia teammates Emma Weber (2:07.47) and Leah Hayes (2:07.92) placed 4th and 6th, respectively.

100 breast champion Kaelyn Gridley of Duke took 5th in 2:07.71. FSU’s Maddy Huggins (2:08.94) and NC State’s Lisa Nystrand (2:09.03) took 7th and 8th.

Men’s 200 Breast – Finals

NCAA Record: 1:46.35 – Leon Marchand, 2024

ACC Record: 1:49.69 – Carles Coll Marti (VT), 2022

ACC Meet Record: 1:49.69 – Carles Coll Marti (VT), 2022

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:50.65

2024 NCAA Invite Time: 1:53.12

Top 8:

Virginia Tech fifth-year Carles Coll Marti took down his own meet and conference records as he won his third title in this event. Cal freshman Yamato Okadome held a narrow lead for most of the race, but Coll Marti pulled ahead on the final lap to win, 1:49.62 to 1:50.19.

2023 champion Denis Petrashov of Louisville, who won the 100 breast last night, took 3rd tonight in 1:50.35, a new personal best as well.

Louisville freshman Jake Eccleston took 4th in 1:51.03. That time set a new 17-18 National Age Group record days before Eccleston turns 19. The previous mark of 1:51.38 was set by Josh Matheny in 2020. Coming into today, Eccleston was #6 all-time in the age group, with a time of 1:51.84.

Ben Delmar reset his own Tar Heel record with a 1:51.29, good for 5th.

This was a freshman-heavy group, and freshmen Daniel Li and Stanford and Xavier Ruiz of UNC took 6th and 7th with times of 1:52.60 and 1:53.10, respectively.

Thursday night’s 400 IM champion, Tommy Bried of Louisville, took 8th in 1:54.75.

Women’s 400 Free Relay – Timed Finals

NCAA Record: 3:05.84 – Virginia, 2023

ACC Record: 3:05.84 – Virginia, 2023

ACC Meet Record: 3:06.83 – Virginia, 2023

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:13.74

2024 NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 3:15.28

Top 8:

Virginia – 3:05.93 Louisville – 3:09.71 NC State – 3:10.00 Stanford – 3:10.71 Cal – 3:11.92 Virginia Tech – 3:12.49 Pitt – 3:14.18 UNC – 3:14.60

The Virginia Cavaliers closed out the ACC Championships with the third-fastest 400 free relay ever, setting a meet record in the process. Gretchen Walsh anchored the relay in 44.93, the fastest split ever

The Louisville women stayed within a second of the Cavaliers through the first half of the race. Gabi Albiero led off in 47.46 and Julia Dennis split 46.77 on the second leg. Caroline Larsen (47.58) and Lucy Mehraban (47.90) brought it home for the Cardinals, who finished 2nd in 3:09.71.

The NC State relay featuring three freshmen took 3rd in 3:10.00. Junior Olivia Nel led off in 47.92, then Erika Pelaez split 47.09, Lilian Christianson split 47.56, and Leah Shackley nearly ran down Louisville with a 47.43 anchor leg.

Torri Huske had already maxed out her events for the week, so she wasn’t on Stanford’s relay, and the Cardinal took 4th in 3:10.71.

Men’s 400 Free Relay – Timed Finals

NCAA Record: 2:43.40 – Arizona State, 2024

ACC Record: 2:44.31 – NC State, 2018

ACC Meet Record: 2:45.58 – Notre Dame, 2024

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 2:49.79

2024 NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 2:51.01

Top 8:

Cal – 2:44.81 NC State – 2:45.43 Stanford – 2:47.09 Virginia Tech – 2:47.18 FSU – 2:47.91 Virginia – 2:48.40 UNC – 2:49.62 Georgia Tech – 2:50.37

As expected, this turned into a tight race between Cal and NC State, but the Golden Bears managed to take the win to close out the meet and secure their first ACC team championship.

NC State freshman Kaii Winkler put the Wolfpack in the lead early with a personal best time of 41.39, while Cal got a 41.77 leadoff from Bjorn Seeliger. Jack Alexy scorched a 40.56 split on the second leg against Quintin McCarty‘s 41.47, putting Cal into the lead for good. Matthew Jensen (41.19) and Nans Mazellier (41.29) held on against Luke Miller (41.54) and Jerry Fox (41.03), as Cal won 2:44.81 to 2:45.43.

Both teams were under the former meet record of 2:45.58, set by Notre Dame last year.

Stanford took 3rd in 2:47.09. Andres Dupont led off in 41.95, followed by Andrei Minakov (41.44), Rafael Gu (42.27), and Henry McFadden (41.43).

Virginia Tech (2:47.18), FSU (2:47.91), Virginia (2:48.40), and UNC (2:49.62) were all under the NCAA ‘A’ standard.

Final Scores

Women

Virginia – 1451.5 Stanford – 1141 Louisville – 935.5 California – 864 North Carolina State – 787.5 North Carolina – 781.5 Florida State – 467 Pittsburgh – 462 VA Tech – 411.5 Miami (Florida) – 387 Duke – 376 Notre Dame – 275 Georgia Tech – 184 Southern Methodist – 183.5 Boston College – 103

Men