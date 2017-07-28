Watch: Efimova Blasts 2:19 to Win Women’s 200 Breast Gold in Budapest (Race Video)

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Really, it wasn’t even close. After a week-long media frenzy of King-versus-Efimova, Russia’s Yuliya Efimova took home the gold medal in the women’s 200m breaststroke with nary a competitor in sight. Efimova finished over two seconds ahead of the field with 2:19.64.

Lilly King, who had won gold medals in both the 50m breast and 100m breast earlier in the week, took it out hard, turning in 31.79 at the first wall. But the 200m breast is a different animal, and the rest of the field patiently moved up over the next two 50s. Indeed, King’s 100 and 150 splits were the slowest in the final and she found herself in fourth place turning into the final 50 meters. Meanwhile, her teammate Bethany Galat had turned seventh at both the 100 and 150 walls. Galat blew past King, and everyone else except Efimova, on her way to a second-place finish, while China’s Shi Jinglin beat King to the wall for the bronze medal.

Watch the race, courtesy of NBC Sports, below:

Write-up from Lauren Neidigh:

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST – FINAL

World Record: Rikke Pedersen, 2:19.11, 2013

Championship Record: Rikke Pedersen, 2:19.11, 2013

Junior World Record: Viktoria Gunes, 2:19.64, 2015

Russia’s Yuliya Efimova held a steady pace through the front half, waiting to make her move on the 3rd 50. She took off and built a sizeable lead over the field down the stretch, winning by 2 seconds in 2:19.64. With that, she was just half a second shy of the World Record.

The USA’s Bethany Galat (2:21.77) was in 7th at the 150-mark, but really turned it on in the last 50 meters to reach in and out-touch China’s Shi Jinglin (2:21.93) for silver. American 100 breast champ Lilly King had the early lead, but fell off the pace towards the end to finish just off the podium in 2:22.10.