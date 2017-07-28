Race Video: Men’s 200 Back Final in Budapest with Rylov-Murphy-Pebley

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

In the final of the men’s 200m backstroke on Friday, Russia’s Evgeny Rylov blasted off the start and jumped out to an early lead over the field. Rylov was 26.37 at the 50 wall, over 3/10 faster than China’s Xu Jiayu and 6/10 faster than his Russian teammate Kliment Kolesnikov, who were sitting in second and third. Rylov’s second 50 was even more dominant, and he led by 2 seconds at the 100 wall. Murphy came home in a pair of 29.0s but it wasn’t enough to erase Rylov’s huge lead, and Murphy finished second, 6/10 back. Rylov’s 1:53.61 broke the European Record, in addition to earning him the gold medal. Jacob Pebley‘s third 50 moved him past Kolesnikov, whom he was able to hold off over the final 50 meters to claim bronze for Team USA.

Watch the race, courtesy of NBC Sports, below:

Your browser does not support iframes.

Write-up from Lauren Neidigh:

MEN’S 200 BACK – FINAL

World Record: Aaron Peirsol, 1:51.92, 2009

Championship Record: Aaron Peirsol, 1:51.92, 2009

Junior World Record: Kliment Kolesnikov, 1:55.15, 2017

