Dressel Shaves Another 0.01 Off Textile Best, 4th-Fastest 100 Fly Ever

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

American sprint sensation Caeleb Dressel dropped another one-hundreth of a second off his textile world record tonight, swimming a 50.07 to take the top seed in the 100 fly heading into tomorrow night’s final.

That was Dressel’s fourth swim of the day. This morning, he took the 2nd seed in the 50 free, then knocked out a 50.08 in the 100 fly, a textile world record that was the 4th-fastest swim ever and made Dressel the 3rd-fastest performer ever. Tonight, Dressel set a new American Record in the 50 free, then had about 30 minutes to recover before it was time for the 100 fly semis.

By shaving 0.01 seconds off of this morning’s time, Dressel is still the 3rd-fastest performer ever, but now owns both the 4th and 5th swiftest swims. He’s now gone under 50.2 more times than Michael Phelps ever did, with Phelps’ only such swim being his world record effort of 49.82, at the supersuited 2009 World Championshps. Phelps’ chief rival at that meet, Milorad Cavic, dipped under 50.2 twice, first when he went 50.01 to break the world record in semis, then again when he finished second to Phelps with a 49.95 in the final.

Tomorrow night Dressel will face off against his former club teammate, Joseph Schooling of Singapore, who previously had the fastest swim in a textile suit with his 50.39 from last summer’s Olympic final.

