At It Again, Caeleb Dressel Breaks 50 Free American Record In 21.29

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Caeleb Dressel continues his incredible run at these World Championships.

In his 3rd swim of the day, after a 21.6 50 free and 50.0 100 fly in the prelims, Dressel threw down a new American record of 21.29 to qualify 1st out of the splash ‘n dash semis.

Dressel breaks Nathan Adrian‘s 2015 record of 21.37, and lowers his own PB by over two tenths. He went 21.53 at 2015 U.S. Nationals and World Trials in June.

The 20-year-old Florida Gator makes his way into the top ten all-time performers list, tying Croatian Duje Draganja for 9th all-time. He also passes Ben Proud for the 2nd fastest-ever textile performer, trailing only Florent Manaudou‘s 21.19.

This marks Dressel’s fourth American record of the meet, as he did it twice in the 100 free and added another in the mixed medley relay. He’ll be back in the water soon, contesting the 100 fly semis.

Adrian missed the final in 10th, while Proud qualified in a tie for 3rd at 21.60 with Bruno FratusVlad Morozov sits 2nd at 21.45.

sven

He also got the 50 fly AR, right? So I believe this is his fifth AR.

1 hour 15 minutes ago
iLikePsych

I think you’re right – I was counting 100 Free leadoff, 50 fly, 100 free indv., 50 free. But mixed medley relay should count too right? Or does UsaSwimming still not recognize this (previous) joke event?

14 minutes 52 seconds ago
Rafael

Proud was tied with Cielo for 2nd all Time textile..

25 minutes 51 seconds ago
luigi

A promise kept. A big leap ahead from last year. Echoes of Matt Biondi’s 1985, the year after his Olympic debut. Swimmer of the meet if he keeps this pace.

19 minutes 5 seconds ago
Rafael

Considering Peaty did not break the 100 WR too.. Dressel is safe now..

10 minutes 40 seconds ago
Pvdh

Biggest competition was from Sjostrom but she’s just gone out the window too.

7 minutes 59 seconds ago
Rafael

I don´t know how they count that.. they sum podium and WR.. does not know how many points each is worth..and they do not count relays.. So I dont know if Sarah is out
Dressell will have 3 individual podiums, Sarah will have 4
Dressel can be 3 golds, maybe a WR on 100 fly..
Sarah 3 Golds 1 Silver + 1 WR so Sarah would win

3 minutes 28 seconds ago
Rafael

Ledecky may outscore Dressel with 3 golds + 1 silver if Dressel does not get any WR

3 minutes 3 seconds ago
