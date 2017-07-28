At It Again, Caeleb Dressel Breaks 50 Free American Record In 21.29

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Caeleb Dressel continues his incredible run at these World Championships.

In his 3rd swim of the day, after a 21.6 50 free and 50.0 100 fly in the prelims, Dressel threw down a new American record of 21.29 to qualify 1st out of the splash ‘n dash semis.

Dressel breaks Nathan Adrian‘s 2015 record of 21.37, and lowers his own PB by over two tenths. He went 21.53 at 2015 U.S. Nationals and World Trials in June.

The 20-year-old Florida Gator makes his way into the top ten all-time performers list, tying Croatian Duje Draganja for 9th all-time. He also passes Ben Proud for the 2nd fastest-ever textile performer, trailing only Florent Manaudou‘s 21.19.

This marks Dressel’s fourth American record of the meet, as he did it twice in the 100 free and added another in the mixed medley relay. He’ll be back in the water soon, contesting the 100 fly semis.

Adrian missed the final in 10th, while Proud qualified in a tie for 3rd at 21.60 with Bruno Fratus. Vlad Morozov sits 2nd at 21.45.