2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
Sunday, July 23rd – Sunday, July 30th
Budapest, Hungary
LCM (50m)
- Full Competition Schedule
- Meet Info
- Psych Sheets
- Omega Results
- Pick ’em Contest
- Event-by-Event Previews
Caeleb Dressel continues his incredible run at these World Championships.
In his 3rd swim of the day, after a 21.6 50 free and 50.0 100 fly in the prelims, Dressel threw down a new American record of 21.29 to qualify 1st out of the splash ‘n dash semis.
Dressel breaks Nathan Adrian‘s 2015 record of 21.37, and lowers his own PB by over two tenths. He went 21.53 at 2015 U.S. Nationals and World Trials in June.
The 20-year-old Florida Gator makes his way into the top ten all-time performers list, tying Croatian Duje Draganja for 9th all-time. He also passes Ben Proud for the 2nd fastest-ever textile performer, trailing only Florent Manaudou‘s 21.19.
This marks Dressel’s fourth American record of the meet, as he did it twice in the 100 free and added another in the mixed medley relay. He’ll be back in the water soon, contesting the 100 fly semis.
Adrian missed the final in 10th, while Proud qualified in a tie for 3rd at 21.60 with Bruno Fratus. Vlad Morozov sits 2nd at 21.45.
9 Comments on "At It Again, Caeleb Dressel Breaks 50 Free American Record In 21.29"
He also got the 50 fly AR, right? So I believe this is his fifth AR.
I think you’re right – I was counting 100 Free leadoff, 50 fly, 100 free indv., 50 free. But mixed medley relay should count too right? Or does UsaSwimming still not recognize this (previous) joke event?
Proud was tied with Cielo for 2nd all Time textile..
A promise kept. A big leap ahead from last year. Echoes of Matt Biondi’s 1985, the year after his Olympic debut. Swimmer of the meet if he keeps this pace.
Considering Peaty did not break the 100 WR too.. Dressel is safe now..
Biggest competition was from Sjostrom but she’s just gone out the window too.
I don´t know how they count that.. they sum podium and WR.. does not know how many points each is worth..and they do not count relays.. So I dont know if Sarah is out
Dressell will have 3 individual podiums, Sarah will have 4
Dressel can be 3 golds, maybe a WR on 100 fly..
Sarah 3 Golds 1 Silver + 1 WR so Sarah would win
Ledecky may outscore Dressel with 3 golds + 1 silver if Dressel does not get any WR