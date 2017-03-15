Watch This Dog Swim a 50 Long Course Meters With No Shave or Taper

Sure, it may not be easy to swim long course. Every swimmer groans about having to train in the big pool when summer comes around (or, all the time if you live in a warmer climate). The next time you have to race LCM, though, you might want to take a few hints from this bork master, below, who completes an entire 50 long course meters.

Sources close to the pupper claim that it was not rested or shaved. From the video, it looks as though there was no tech suit usage, either, making this an even more impressive swim for the young gun. According to a rough estimate taken with an iPhone stopwatch (due to the lack of live results available for the dog), the time for the dog was a 57.43, which might have been the dog’s first time under a minute. What a barrier to be broken!

It looks as though this was swum during a 50 meter fly (you can see people swimming fly at points during the video).

Watch the video here on Facebook, courtesy of Facebook account Aqua Seven