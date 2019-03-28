WATCH: Dean Farris Breaks American Record in 200 Free

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, March 27 – Saturday, March 30

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas

Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (Central Time)

Defending champion: Texas (4x) (2018 results)

Originally reported by James Sutherland

Dean Farris smashed the NCAA, American, and U.S. Open Records in the 200 free on the lead-off leg of Harvard’s 800 free relay at the Men’s NCAA Championships, clocking 1:29.15 to erase Townley Haas‘ mark of 1:29.50 set last year.

Swimming in the second of three heats, the junior went out in a hellacious pace over the first 150, splitting 20.56, 22.33 (42.89), and 22.54 (1:05.43). His only 50 over 23 was the final one, closing in 23.72.

Compared to Haas, he was slightly faster on the front half, significantly faster on the third 50, and a bit slower coming home. Check out the splits:

HAAS, 2018 NCAAS FARRIS, 2019 NCAAS 20.64 20.56 22.48 (43.12) 22.33 (42.89) 23.06 (1:06.18) 22.54 (1:05.43) 23.32 (1:29.50) 23.72 (1:29.15)

Haas had set the record in the individual event of the 2018 Championships after Blake Pieroni became the first man ever sub-1:30 on the lead-off of the relay in 1:29.63.

Incredibly, Farris isn’t even contesting the 200 free individually, instead opting to swim the 100 back on day three. Prior to this swim his best time was 1:30.83 from the Ivy League Championships at the beginning of March.

The record-setting lead-off helped Harvard to place second in heat two (of three), ultimately finishing seventh overall in 6:11.73. Andrew Seliskar (1:30.14) and Zach Apple (1:30.34) were the next two fastest on their team’s opening legs, while Haas anchored Texas in 1:29.66 for the fastest split of all-time (overtaking Farris’ 1:30.22). The Longhorns won in a new American and NCAA Record of 6:05.03.

After tonight, the all-time fastest performers are: