Dean Farris on 1:29.1, Not Swimming Individual 200 Free (Video)

Reported by James Sutherland.

Dean Farris smashed the NCAA, American, and U.S. Open Records in the 200 free on the lead-off leg of Harvard’s 800 free relay at the Men’s NCAA Championships, clocking 1:29.15 to erase Townley Haas‘ mark of 1:29.50 set last year.

