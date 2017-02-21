Virginia Club and HS Coach Michael Clesner Passes Away

Virginia club swimming coach Michael Clesner passed away on Saturday, February 18th, 2017, after a battle with what is being described as a “chronic illness.”

Clenser was most recently a coach with the Stingrays Swim Team in Fredricksburg, Virginia.

From his obituary:

Mike was born in Silver Spring, MD, on December 23, 1960 to Herschel and Jennie (Davis) Clesner. Mike discovered a passion for printing in high school which eventually turned into a job with both USA Today and The Washington Post. Following his career at The Post, Mike came back to his passion for swimming and coaching. He coached high school, prep school, summer league and was an integral part of the RAYS for 13 years. Mike had a big heart and was always eager to help anyone in need. He coached and mentored many of his kids to careers on the collegiate level as well as Olympic trials. He loved his dog Hailey and will be missed by his family, friends, swimmers and fellow coaches.

<>The family will receive friends Tuesday, February 21 from 6pm-9pm at Covenant Funeral Home in Fredericksburg. A graveside service will be held at Judean Memorial Gardens in Olney, MD on Wednesday, February 22 at 12:00pm.

In lieu of flowers, Mike asked that donations be made in his memory to the Jennie M. Clesner Grant Program which provides financial assistance to those RAYS families in financial need. Checks should be made out to “Stingrays Swimming.” The address is PO Box 866, Stafford, VA 22555.