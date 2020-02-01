Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

VIDEO: The March To States, Episode I

by SwimSwam 0

February 01st, 2020 Video

The Woodberry Forest Tigers will be heading to the Virginia Independent School Athletic Association (VISAA) Swimming & Diving State Championship hosted by Woodberry at the Christiansburg Aquatic Center on February 14-15, 2020.  In anticipation of their exclusive coverage of the meet, the Woodberry Forest School Production Network (WFSPN) has published their first part in what will be a 4 part documentary leading up to the big meet.  Use the following link to watch what they have put together:

https://livestream.com/wfspn/TheMarchtoStates1

Swimming video is courtesy of Woodberry Forest Tigers.

