USA Women Announce Roster for Southern California Exhibition Action

Courtesy: USA Water Polo

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – December 5 – USA Women’s Senior National Team Head Coach Adam Krikorian has announced the Team USA roster for the upcoming exhibition matches with China and the Netherlands set to begin in Southern California on December 14. Team USA will play five matches finishing with a contest against the Netherlands on December 22. 16 athletes will be eligible to compete with Team USA with rosters being determined prior to the start of each match.

The Team USA roster is loaded with experience featuring many athletes from the most recent FINA World Cup, FINA World League and FINA World Championship teams that claimed gold in all three events including eight returners from the 2016 Olympic Games gold medal winning team.

See below for a complete roster and game schedule information. Admission to matches on December 14 and 16 is free, tickets to matches on December 18, 20, and 22 are available by clicking here. In addition, China and the Netherlands will meet in an exhibition match on December 15 at 3pm in Los Alamitos, CA. Admission to that match is also free.

All matches will be streamed at YouTube.com/USAWP and Facebook.com/USAWP.

USA Women’s National Team China/Netherlands Series Roster

Ashleigh Johnson (Miami, FL/Princeton/NYAC)

Alys Williams (Huntington Beach, CA/UCLA/Huntington Beach WP)

Gabby Stone (La Jolla, CA/Stanford/San Diego Shores)

Melissa Seidemann (Walnut Creek, CA/Stanford/NYAC)

Stephania Haralabidis (Athens, Greece/USC/NYAC)

Rachel Fattal (Seal Beach, CA/UCLA/SOCAL)

Paige Hauschild (Santa Barbara, CA/USC/Santa Barbara 805)

Jamie Neushul (Isla Vista, CA/Stanford/NYAC)

Maggie Steffens (Danville, CA/Stanford/NYAC)

Jordan Raney (Manhattan Beach, CA/Stanford/Huntington Beach WP)

Kiley Neushul (Isla Vista, CA/Stanford/NYAC)

Aria Fischer (Laguna Beach, CA/Stanford/SET)

Kaleigh Gilchrist (Newport Beach, CA/USC/NYAC)

Makenzie Fischer (Laguna Beach, CA/Stanford/SET)

Brigitta Games (Littleton, CO/USC/NYAC)

Amanda Longan (Moorpark, CA/USC/Santa Barbara 805)

2018 USA Women’s National Team China/Netherlands Exhibition Schedule

Game 1: USA Women v China

Date: Friday, December 14

Time: 7:00 PM

Location: Torrance Aquatic Center, 2320 Crenshaw Blvd, Torrance, CA 90501

Admission: Free

Game 2: Netherlands v China

Date: Saturday, December 15

Time: 3:00 PM

Location: Los Alamitos Joint Forces Training Base

Admission: Free

Game 3: USA Women v China

Date: Sunday, December 16

Time: 2:00 PM

Location: Woollett Aquatic Center

Admission: Free (in conjunction with K7 Holiday Cup)

Game 4: USA Women v Netherlands

Date: Tuesday, December 18

Time: 7:30 PM

Location: Pomona- Pitzer College- Haldeman Pool, Claremont, CA

Admission: Click here to buy tickets

Game 5: USA Women v Netherlands

Date: Thursday December 20th

Time: 7:00 PM

Location: Brenda Villa Aquatic Center, 5600 Harbor St, Commerce, CA 90040

Admission: Click here to buy tickets

Game 6: USA Women v Netherlands

Date: Saturday December 22

Time: 2:00 PM

Location: El Toro High School,25255 Toledo Way, Lake Forest, CA 92630

Admission: Click here to buy tickets