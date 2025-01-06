USA Men’s National Water Polo Team Announces Competition Roster For World Cup Division 1 Play

Courtesy: USA Water Polo

Irvine, CA – January 4 – USA Water Polo Men’s National Team Head Coach Dejan Udovicic has announced the athletes and staff set to represent Team USA at the World Aquatics Men’s World Cup Division 1 Tournament on January 6-12 in Bucharest, Romania. The event is a qualifier for the 2025 Water Polo World Cup Super Final with the top six finishers earning a spot in April. Olympic Bronze Medalists Adrian Weinberg, Chase Dodd, Marko Vavic, Max Irving, and Dylan Woodhead lead the team into action. The rest of the roster features athletes with high level international and collegiate experience. It includes the Senior National Team debut in major international play for a host of athletes including Bernardo Herzer, Ben Liecthy, Alex Oprea, Ryan Ohl, Dominic Brown, Corbin Stanley and Cutino Award winner Nicolas Saveljic.

All games are set to stream LIVE in the United States via Recast PPV on the World Aquatics website with live scoring available courtesy of World Aquatics.

Men’s Water Polo World Cup Division 1 Schedule (subject to change)

January 6 vs Japan at 8:30am pt

January 7 vs Romania at 8:00am pt

January 9 – Crossover

January 10 – Quarterfinal

January 11 – Semifinal

January 12 – Final

USA Water Polo Men’s National Team Roster – Water Polo World Cup Division 1

Bernardo Herzer (Los Angeles, CA/USC/LA Athletic Club)

Adrian Weinberg (Los Angeles, CA/California/Chios/LA Athletic Club)

Chase Dodd (Long Beach, CA/UCLA/LA Athletic Club)

Ben Liechty (Newport Beach, CA/UCLA/Newport Beach)

Alexander Oprea (Downey, CA/California/LA Athletic Club)

Tyler Abramson (Orinda, CA/Stanford/Bologna De Akker/The Olympic Club)

Ryan Ohl (Greenwich, CT/Stanford/Greenwich Aquatics)

Dominic Brown (Concord, CA/UCSB/LA Athletic Club)

Corbin Stanley (Yorba Linda, CA/LBSU/LA Athletic Club)

Marko Vavic (Rancho Palos Verdes, CA/USC/Savona/NYAC)

Nicolas Saveljic (Kotor, Montenegro/UCLA/The Olympic Club)

Jake Ehrhardt (Camarillo, CA/USC/LA Athletic Club)

Max Irving (Long Beach, CA/UCLA/Brescia/NYAC)

Dylan Woodhead (San Anselmo, CA/Stanford/Vouliagmeni/The Olympic Club)